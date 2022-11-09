ExxonMobil partners with Govt. on first public Guyana Supplier Forum

Kaieteur News – A two-day Guyana Supplier Forum on Tuesday kicked off at the Leonora National Stadium in Region Three.

The event is geared at providing the platform for local businesses registered with the Local Content Secretariat to connect with ExxonMobil and its prime contractors in the industry to form partnerships, and areas for future collaboration.

This is the first year that the public can attend the Guyana Supplier Forum. It was first hosted in Region Four back in 2018 and then again in 2021 on a virtual platform owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year’s venue was strategically selected due to the increased economic activity that will take place in the Region, as a result of the natural gas project and the Vreed-en-Hoop shorebase among others planned.

The Centre for Local Business Development is a key partner in hosting the event. According to Director of the agency, Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters speaking at a packed conference room said, “For the first time we have opened this forum, not only to businesses but also to the people of Region Three. You should be proud of yourselves that this new forum is not opened to only businesses but also to the people of the Region to ensure that you will be prepared for all the economic activities that are coming your way via the Gas-to-Energy project.”

Tuesday’s opening was attended by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, Region Three Chairman, Inshaan Ayube, President of the Region Three Private Sector, Halim Kahn, and Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Martin Pertab.

Meanwhile, another highlight at the event was the Guyana Supplier Forum exhibition where about 30 local and foreign businesses showcased their services. Notably, persons interested in jobs took the opportunity to drop their applications off at the Strategic Recruitment Solutions Inc. booth.

Some of the other companies at the expo included the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc, Technip FMC, Stena Drilling, Saipem, Impressions, IPED, GTT, Gaico, ExxonMobil, the Centre for Local Business Development, Subsea 7 Van Oord, Saipem and Guysons.

Today is the final day for the Supplier Forum. A series of technical discussions are planned with presentations, followed by question and answer segments by ExxonMobil Guyana’s Operations Manager, Mike Ryan, the Director for the Local Content Secretariat, Martin Pertab, Partner of the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc, Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, Country Manager for Baker Hughes, Jon Rhodes, and Supply Chain Manager for SBM Offshore, Flavia Werneck among others.