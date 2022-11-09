De Media mekkin de News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Like dem Reporters mekkin’ de news more den dem reporting de news dese days. We gat some of dem before de Court allegedly fuh some offence. We gat another one wah get charge with cyber crimes.. And one of dem bin get charge and put before de court on a narcotics offence.

Yesterday a boat with some media people turn over in de Pomeroon River and sadly one of dem Photographer died. Dem boys sorry and express sympathy to de family.

De odder day, some of dem N Cee N workers talk how dem get harass at ah APNU meeting. De Opposition deny any such thing happen. But de Press Association come out in support of dem media workers.

But dem boys more interested in whether some of dem Reporters gan appear before de Commission of Inquiry into de March 2020 elections. Dem Reporters bin see what going on during de attempted rigging.

Dem boys remember also how outside of GECOM some of dem Reporters get rough up. Dem get call all manner of names also and some of dem girls start fuh cry.

So dem boys waiting fuh see how many of dem Reporters gan appear before de COI fuh tell dem experience. Dem boys waiting fuh see how much of dem gan turn up and give evidence against dem people wah bin abuse and assault dem.

Dem boys might have to wait in vain because nuff of dem Reporters does be afraid fuh go and give evidence dat can incriminate any political party and dem activists. But dem good at writing and issuing statement.

Talk half and Leff half.