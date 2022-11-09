Carjackers jump house, steal car

Kaieteur News – A car was stolen from the home of a West Bank Demerara resident during the early hours of Monday, November 7, 2022.

Kareem Algernon, of Lot 29 Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara, told Kaieteur News that after returning home from work at about 12:45 hrs, he parked his car on the parapet in front of his house. This was due to ongoing construction work being done on his bridge.

He related that the Carjackers apparently entered his home through an open window, and found his car keys, phone charger, and approximately $6,000 cash on a counter and stole everything. The intruders then exited the house and disarmed the car using the alarm’s remote control attached to the car’s key.

“The sound that the alarm does make when it turns off is what woke my wife up at the time and she pulled the curtain and saw the car lights on. She then wake me up to check and when I peep I saw the car driving off,” Algernon to Kaieteur News.

Algernon disclosed that he is a Plumber and as such regularly keeps a number of standard tools as well as heavy duty tools in his car. He said that the tools that were in the car when it was stolen carry an estimated value of about $500,000 to $600,000. Apart from the tools, he said all of his valuable documents including his passport, identification card, driver’s license, insurance papers and banking cards were in the glove compartment of the stolen car.

Algernon said he made a Police report following the incident and in about half an hour the Police arrived at his home. During the Police inspection of the scene, Algernon said that they had found a backpack on the road not far from the spot where his car was stolen. He said that in the backpack the Police apparently found a cell phone, a passport sized photo of a person and an electric cord. The Police took the bag and left, telling Algernon to visit the station at 09:00 hrs. When he got to the Police Station he found out that another man had made a report to the Police, claiming that his house was also broken into and that the perpetrators took his backpack which turned out to be the same backpack Police found near the scene of the alleged car theft.

Algernon said that the Police took the fingerprints of the man to whom the bag belonged and no further information was disclosed to him. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Just two weeks ago Kaieteur News reported that an average of two cars is stolen each month. This newspaper has since reached out to the Crime Chief to get information with regard to the amount of car thefts that have occurred for the year. It has been almost three months since that request was made and to date, no answer has been forthcoming.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of PJJ 688 is asked to make contact with 667-2316 or the nearest Police Station.