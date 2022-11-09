Cameraman dies as President’s Media Boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old Cameraman and part-time Radio Announcer at Radio Essequibo, lost his life Tuesday morning when a boat transporting President Irfaan Ali’s Press Team capsized in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

The incident reportedly occurred between 8:30am and 9:00am as the boat neared Charity. The President and his Press Team were on a visit to communities in the area.

The deceased, Trevor Patrick, a father of three, was a resident of Charity, Essequibo Coast and a former employee of RCA television station.

According to reports, the boat transporting the media team was behind the one transporting President Ali when the driver lost control, causing the boat to capsize, tossing all occupants into the Pomeroon River.

Patrick, who was wearing a lifejacket, was pulled from the river in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali met with Patrick’s wife, children and other relatives shortly after the incident. According to one of Patrick’s daughters, the President has committed to supporting the family with funeral arrangements.

“I was at school when I got the phone call about the incident. I don’t know if he was trapped or what, because he can swim and he had on a life jacket when the accident happened,” his distraught daughter told Kaieteur News.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) has expressed its sympathy to Patrick’s family and friends on its Facebook page.

Additionally, the Alliance for Change (AFC) in a statement expressed sympathy to the relatives and friends, as well as the media fraternity on the death of Patrick.

“Today’s news of the tragic accident has left the AFC and the nation in shock and mourning. This incident and other recent boat mishaps in our rivers bring into focus the need to re-examine our safety protocols and regulation, including the licensing regime and the competence of boat captaincy,” the AFC statement said.

The AFC wished those involved in the river accident a speedy recovery while noting that the public seldom pays attention to “the great risks Reporters and Camerapersons put themselves at to satisfy our thirst for information.” The Party said too that the nation owes “a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid” to members of the media.