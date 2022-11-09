Bids in for construction of Justice Centre at Lusignan, rehabilitation of Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News – Responding to the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport invitation for bids (IFB) to rehabilitate the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, a total of 19 contractors have applied for the contract.

This was revealed on Tuesday when tenders opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The Sports Ministry, this year had received some $3.2 billion in the budget for the continued development of sport in the country. Utilising its allocation, the Ministry has estimated that $103,674,160 million would rehabilitate the Sports Hall. During the debate of this year’s budget, it was reported in the media that some of the upgrades the facility will have are to its seating section, whereby the seats will be upgraded to buckets seats, also works on the flooring of the facility just to name a few.

While the Ministry is looking to upgrade the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Heritage Games last September had mentioned that the Government has plans to construct Sports Halls in several Regions come 2023. These facilities he shared will be placed in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine. Ninvalle said, “We are having funds to make sure that there is the construction of Sports Halls in all of these regions to the tune of $80 million each.” Also opened at the Tender Office on Tuesday was the construction of a one stop Justice Centre which will be located at Lusignan. The Ministry in its IFB had noted that it had received a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support the construction of this facility. At the tender opening, it was revealed that the construction of the Centre will cost US$391,479.

Below are the projects and their bids which opened at the NPTAB office.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Construction one stop Justice Centre- Lusignan.

Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports

Procurement and Installation of Flood lights for Uitvlugt Ground, Region Three.

Rehabilitation of Cliff Anderson Sport Hall- Homestretch Avenue.

Ministry of Agriculture- Fisheries Department

Provision of security services for 2023.

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Supply and delivery of the Human Resource Capital Management Payroll System.

Supply, delivery and installation of Elevators at GRA headquarters.

Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of four-lane highway from Meer Zorgen to Schoonord, West Bank Demerara- Lot 9 to 11.