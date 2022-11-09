Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship commences

Latest update November 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana commenced their National Indoor Championships on Monday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
The five-day event saw Archers compete yesterday, November 8, rest today Wednesday, and then compete from November 10 – 12 to bring the curtains down on the tournament, which runs from 17:00 hrs to 21:00 hrs, daily.
Monday, the Male and Female Under-18 and the Women shot in the barebow ranking stage. However, tonight is dedicated to the Men’s barebow ranking.
When the tournament resumes on Thursday, November 10, the card will feature the Men’s under-18 recurve ranking, Women under-18 recurve ranking along with the Men and Women recurve ranking.
The competition format has been set at an 18-meters range. Archery Guyana will be providing the required target faces to archers who register.
Scoring will be on an honour-based system and subject to observation by the Directors of Shooting or their nominees. The scores must include the total number of 10s and 9s shot by each archer. Archery Guyana will provide a digital template for the scores to be recorded.
The qualification round shall require Archers to shoot 12 ends of 6 arrows each in 2 halves of 36 arrows in 3-hour blocks.
Meanwhile, to compete in the elimination round, if there is a tie for positions from 1 to 8, the number of tens and nines will be considered first, and in case the tie persists, a draw will be made. Once the draw is made and the top 8 positions have been determined, the names of the 8 qualified archers will be announced and the elimination schedule will be coordinated.
The Recurve elimination and finals rounds will be shot using the set system. Each set will consist of three arrows. The archer who first reaches 6 set points will win the match. In case of a tie at 5 set points, the winner will be decided on a single closest-to-the-center arrow.
Each elimination match will be monitored by the judges, who will decide on the value of questionable arrows.
