Latest update November 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Amici opens to the public 

Nov 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Amici, Guyana’s newest Italian restaurant, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday last at its 301 Church Street, Queenstown location.

The restaurant, located on the rooftop of the building offers visitors authentic Italian flavours in an environment that encapsulates a majestic view of the old Bourda Cricket Ground and the capital city of Georgetown.

A view of the dining area at Amici, Guyana’s newest Italian restaurant

Iman Cummings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amici, Guyana said, “We are thrilled to be opening Amici in Georgetown.”

“Driven by our passion for travel and delicious authentic food, we are delighted to bring to Guyana an elite restaurant experience. A place where friends and family can come together in a relaxing, comfortable environment to share delectable food, great wine, and even better conversation,” the CEO was quoted as saying in a Press Release.

Amici serves a range of Italian foods, catering for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The menu was expertly curated by award winning chefs, Anthony Falco and Ryan Rutherford, to bring traditional Italian flavours to customers.

In addition, the restaurant boasts a modern bar from wines to cocktails prepared by local and international mixologists.

“The Amici experience boasts of a vibrant, classy, up-scale décor, bringing the Italian experience of fine dining to Guyana,” the Press Release stated.

Amici opens Tuesday to Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 12 pm and on Friday to Sunday from 4:30 pm to 1 am. While walk-ins are welcomed, guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance, on https://amicigy.resos.com/booking

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

CWI lauds Shivnarine Chanderpaul – inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

CWI lauds Shivnarine Chanderpaul – inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Nov 09, 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul was announced as one of the new members of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon in...
Read More
‘One Guyana’ football tournament to help unearth new talent – Forde

‘One Guyana’ football tournament to help...

Nov 09, 2022

Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship commences

Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship...

Nov 09, 2022

Guyanese men finished 11th at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyanese men finished 11th at FIBA 3×3...

Nov 09, 2022

GCB congratulates Shivnarine Chanderpaul on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

GCB congratulates Shivnarine Chanderpaul on being...

Nov 09, 2022

Hamilton Green celebrates Birthday today, Inter-Ward football tourney returns January

Hamilton Green celebrates Birthday today,...

Nov 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]