Amici opens to the public 

Kaieteur News – Amici, Guyana’s newest Italian restaurant, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday last at its 301 Church Street, Queenstown location.
The restaurant, located on the rooftop of the building offers visitors authentic Italian flavours in an environment that encapsulates a majestic view of the old Bourda Cricket Ground and the capital city of Georgetown.
Iman Cummings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amici, Guyana said, “We are thrilled to be opening Amici in Georgetown.”
“Driven by our passion for travel and delicious authentic food, we are delighted to bring to Guyana an elite restaurant experience. A place where friends and family can come together in a relaxing, comfortable environment to share delectable food, great wine, and even better conversation,” the CEO was quoted as saying in a Press Release.
Amici serves a range of Italian foods, catering for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The menu was expertly curated by award winning chefs, Anthony Falco and Ryan Rutherford, to bring traditional Italian flavours to customers.
In addition, the restaurant boasts a modern bar from wines to cocktails prepared by local and international mixologists.
“The Amici experience boasts of a vibrant, classy, up-scale décor, bringing the Italian experience of fine dining to Guyana,” the Press Release stated.
Amici opens Tuesday to Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 12 pm and on Friday to Sunday from 4:30 pm to 1 am. While walk-ins are welcomed, guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance, on https://amicigy.resos.com/booking
