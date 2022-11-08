Latest update November 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop $500,000 prize and bragging rights

Nov 08, 2022 Sports

ExxonMobil sponsored /New Era planned Futsal Final

Kaieteur News – It as goals galore when the final night of the ExxonMobil sponsored New Era planned futsal championship was staged last Saturday night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Playing in the final to decide which team will capture $500,000 and bragging rights, the Unknown side outran Achievers 17-8 as their opponents was relegated to collecting $200,000 as YMCA took the third place of $100,000 from R9 based on a 15-5 result.

Present at the final were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips along with Guyana Football federation President Wayne Forde, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad, Chairman of the Guyana Tourism Association Aubrey ‘Shanghai ‘Major and President of the Upper Demerara Football Association Wainwright Bethune.

Team Unknown collect their prize after winning the New Era ExxonMobil Futsal tournament in Linden as several officials share the moment.

Team Unknown’s tactical play was superior to their final’s opponent and it was clear which side was the superior one on the night.

Having knocked out some of the favourite teams on their way to the final, Unknown, showed their class from the opening whistle and the final score was not a surprise at all.

The leading scorers for the Unknown winners were Jermaine Beckles with five, Adrian Aaron again was in top form this time grabbing four, Rian Hackette had four, while Darrel George, Donovan Francis, Kennard Simon and Eusi Phillips each netted once.

For the losers Joel Isaacs and Mickel Jeffrey both had hat-tricks as Amaniki Buntin connected twice for the losers.

For third place, Team YMCA outplayed Team R9 15-5 as Antwoine Gill grabbed five goals, Shemual Forde, Claude Dennis, Levar Phillips, Shawn Arthur and Grievan Higgins each had doubles, while LaShawn Dey added a single strike in the win for the Team YMCA.

Amanique Mayers and Jomain Kingston each netted twice and Devante Tappin once for the losing Team R9 side.

Unknown will now decide with New Era and ExxonMobil what project they would have done in a community of their choosing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock adjudged Best Boxer as Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card came off with a bang

Allicock adjudged Best Boxer as Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing...

Nov 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card got off with Bang last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with Olympian Keevin Allicock winning the feature...
Read More
IBA announces major increases in prize money for amateur boxers

IBA announces major increases in prize money for...

Nov 08, 2022

Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop $500,000 prize and bragging rights

Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop...

Nov 08, 2022

Bramble’s 60 gives Guyana 69-run win to move to top of Zone A

Bramble’s 60 gives Guyana 69-run win to move to...

Nov 08, 2022

AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group 4’ at the GMRSC International Race Of Champions

AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group...

Nov 08, 2022

Trophy Stall once again provides support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Trophy Stall once again provides support for...

Nov 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]