Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop $500,000 prize and bragging rights

ExxonMobil sponsored /New Era planned Futsal Final

Kaieteur News – It as goals galore when the final night of the ExxonMobil sponsored New Era planned futsal championship was staged last Saturday night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Playing in the final to decide which team will capture $500,000 and bragging rights, the Unknown side outran Achievers 17-8 as their opponents was relegated to collecting $200,000 as YMCA took the third place of $100,000 from R9 based on a 15-5 result.

Present at the final were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips along with Guyana Football federation President Wayne Forde, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad, Chairman of the Guyana Tourism Association Aubrey ‘Shanghai ‘Major and President of the Upper Demerara Football Association Wainwright Bethune.

Team Unknown’s tactical play was superior to their final’s opponent and it was clear which side was the superior one on the night.

Having knocked out some of the favourite teams on their way to the final, Unknown, showed their class from the opening whistle and the final score was not a surprise at all.

The leading scorers for the Unknown winners were Jermaine Beckles with five, Adrian Aaron again was in top form this time grabbing four, Rian Hackette had four, while Darrel George, Donovan Francis, Kennard Simon and Eusi Phillips each netted once.

For the losers Joel Isaacs and Mickel Jeffrey both had hat-tricks as Amaniki Buntin connected twice for the losers.

For third place, Team YMCA outplayed Team R9 15-5 as Antwoine Gill grabbed five goals, Shemual Forde, Claude Dennis, Levar Phillips, Shawn Arthur and Grievan Higgins each had doubles, while LaShawn Dey added a single strike in the win for the Team YMCA.

Amanique Mayers and Jomain Kingston each netted twice and Devante Tappin once for the losing Team R9 side.

Unknown will now decide with New Era and ExxonMobil what project they would have done in a community of their choosing.