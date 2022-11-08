U.S. Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs meets Gov’t ministers

Kaieteur News – United States (U.S.) Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter on Monday met with Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Human Services and Social Security Hugh Todd and Dr. Vindhya Persaud respectively to discuss visa matters and inter-country adoptions.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy announced that Bitter is in Guyana to meet with Government stakeholders to discuss “issues of shared interest in the bilateral partnership between the United States and Guyana.”

“The United States is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States by both immigrant and non-immigrant travelers,” the U.S. Embassy said noting that visas for work and tourism are the foundation of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

The Embassy said too that international visitors are “essential to the U.S. economy and travel and service industries”.

Meanwhile, the Embassy said that Assistant Secretary Bitter commended its work in facilitating legitimate travel to the United States, and the recent reduction in non-immigrant visa interview wait times from 900 days to less than 90 days.

Prior to assuming her role as Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in August 2021, Bitter was the Dean of the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI). She was Ambassador to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. In Washington, Assistant Secretary Bitter served in the Executive Secretariat as Special Assistant to Secretary of State Colin Powell and served as Director of the State Department Operations Center.