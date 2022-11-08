Latest update November 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pedestrian killed while crossing Agricola Public Road

Nov 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 66-year-old pedestrian of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday killed while crossing the Agricola Public Road, EBD.

Dead is Imtiaz Isahack.

The area on the Agricola Public Road, EBD where the accident occurred (Raul Samaroo photo).

According to Police, at about 08:10h Isahack was hit by motorcar PYY 1162, driven by a 50-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while crossing the public road in the vicinity of the Agricola Police Outpost, EBD.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding north along the Agricola Public Road when Isahack crossed the road from west to east, on the pedestrian crossing. Police said the driver of the motorcar alleged that the 66-year-old pedestrian ‘walked into his path’ without looking and the front left of the vehicle collided with him, flinging him into the air.

Isahack, who received several injuries to his head and body, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 08:41h by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. A post mortem examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol. He remains in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Allicock adjudged Best Boxer as Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card came off with a bang

Allicock adjudged Best Boxer as Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing...

Nov 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card got off with Bang last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with Olympian Keevin Allicock winning the feature...
Read More
IBA announces major increases in prize money for amateur boxers

IBA announces major increases in prize money for...

Nov 08, 2022

Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop $500,000 prize and bragging rights

Unknown brush aside Achievers 17-8 to cop...

Nov 08, 2022

Bramble’s 60 gives Guyana 69-run win to move to top of Zone A

Bramble’s 60 gives Guyana 69-run win to move to...

Nov 08, 2022

AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group 4’ at the GMRSC International Race Of Champions

AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group...

Nov 08, 2022

Trophy Stall once again provides support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Trophy Stall once again provides support for...

Nov 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]