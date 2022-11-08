Pedestrian killed while crossing Agricola Public Road

Latest update November 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 66-year-old pedestrian of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday killed while crossing the Agricola Public Road, EBD.
Dead is Imtiaz Isahack.
According to Police, at about 08:10h Isahack was hit by motorcar PYY 1162, driven by a 50-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while crossing the public road in the vicinity of the Agricola Police Outpost, EBD.
Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding north along the Agricola Public Road when Isahack crossed the road from west to east, on the pedestrian crossing. Police said the driver of the motorcar alleged that the 66-year-old pedestrian ‘walked into his path’ without looking and the front left of the vehicle collided with him, flinging him into the air.
Isahack, who received several injuries to his head and body, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 08:41h by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. A post mortem examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol. He remains in police custody, assisting with the investigation.
Nov 08, 2022Kaieteur News – The inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card got off with Bang last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with Olympian Keevin Allicock winning the feature...
Nov 08, 2022
Nov 08, 2022
Nov 08, 2022
Nov 08, 2022
Nov 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – A lawyer was wrongfully detained by the police for advising her client in front of police officers... more
Kaieteur News – In 2016, then Opposition Member of Parliament, Mr. Komal Chand wrote to the Speaker of the National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]