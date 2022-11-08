Pedestrian killed while crossing Agricola Public Road

Kaieteur News – A 66-year-old pedestrian of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday killed while crossing the Agricola Public Road, EBD.

Dead is Imtiaz Isahack.

According to Police, at about 08:10h Isahack was hit by motorcar PYY 1162, driven by a 50-year-old resident of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while crossing the public road in the vicinity of the Agricola Police Outpost, EBD.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding north along the Agricola Public Road when Isahack crossed the road from west to east, on the pedestrian crossing. Police said the driver of the motorcar alleged that the 66-year-old pedestrian ‘walked into his path’ without looking and the front left of the vehicle collided with him, flinging him into the air.

Isahack, who received several injuries to his head and body, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 08:41h by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary. A post mortem examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol. He remains in police custody, assisting with the investigation.