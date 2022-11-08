Opposition under fire for alleged attacks on NCN videographers

Kaieteur News – Two videographers of the National Communications Network (NCN) have alleged that they were subjected to intimidation by an Opposition Member of Parliament on Sunday while covering a public meeting of that party in Mocha, East Bank Demerara. However, the party has denied the claims, even as the Guyana Press Association condemns the alleged action of the opposition.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NCN said in the course of executing their duties to provide coverage of the meeting, two of their cameramen were attacked and intimidated led by APNU + AFC Member of Parliament, Nima Flue-Bess. The NCN said MP Flue-Bess demanded that the cameramen present their IDs. “Upon stating their place of employment, the cameramen were told there was no need for them to record the event. This was in spite of other cameras that were in place to cover the said event,” NCN said.

According to the state-owned broadcaster, having stood their ground to execute their duties, MP Flue-Bess then called the police officials present to have the cameramen removed. “The Inspector and Sergeant on the scene engaged the cameramen and then threatened to seize their equipment if they recorded the event, NCN reported. “It was only after the intervention of a Senior Officer that the cameramen were able to proceed with the execution of their duties.”

According to NCN, Sunday’s incident was not the first instance during which its staff have been attacked and intimidated and denied access to events hosted by APNU + AFC. “During the National Toshao’s Conference in July, another camera-operator who arrived to give coverage to the Opposition’s reception for the leaders at Bookland Gardens, Woolford Avenue, was turned away by the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey Norton. In May this year in Linden, the NCN team was again attacked during a poorly attended walk-about the Opposition had in Amelia’s Ward. Last month, a member of the news team posed a question to the Opposition Leader over his threats to remove Jermaine Figuera as Region 10 Party chairman after he shook hands and interacted with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali while on a walk about in Linden. After evading the question, Mr. Norton instead attacked the company’s coverage of his party’s events,” NCN said in its statement. “NCN forthrightly condemns these attacks by the APNU + AFC on its staff and views it as a direct attempt to intimidate and prevent them for performing their duties at a public event. This exposes a glaring double standard by the APNU + AFC which claim that NCN withholds coverage of their events. NCN has since lodged a formal complaint with the Guyana Police Force and has informed the Guyana Press Association.

Meanwhile, in responding to NCN’s statement, the APNU+AFC said it noted with much concern, “a malicious press release published by the National Communications Network (NCN) purporting to impute improper motives against the joint political organisations. We categorically refute these assertions as completely defamatory, mischievous and intended to create conflict between the political parties, and the media and as a feeble attempt to justify NCN’s refusal to allow the opposition equal air time.”

According to the opposition, at no time “were media operatives attacked by any APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, supporter or any person at the public meeting in Mocha, East Bank of Demerara on Sunday, 6th November 2022.”

The coalition said on Sunday MP Flue-Bess in the company of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Public Relations Officer, Ms. Shaneika Haynes, approached two unfamiliar men attempting to record the public meeting without a press pass or any form of identification and inquired whether they were members of the media and representatives of which organization. “They were then cautioned against impersonating the media in the presence of the police and allowed to record the meeting without interference. Astonishingly, the National Communications Network (NCN) now claims that the gentlemen are within their employ contrary to the said employees at the time stating that they were employed by another news agency. Despite all the untruthful and ill-intent claims listed, the fact remains despite the alleged NCN employees failing to comply with standard regulations for members of the media, they were allowed to document the meeting. Further, we call on the state-owned agency to follow all journalism and media coverage ethics and equip personnel with the necessary means of identification when covering assignments.”

Norton must set tone

For its part, the Guyana Press Association condemned what it termed all acts of intimidation and attacks on media workers. The GPA said on Monday, it was reported that two production videographers attached to the state-owned National Communications Network were intimidated by a named sitting APNU/AFC Member of Parliament and persons who were attending the APNU Public Meeting held on Sunday, 6th November, 2022 in the East Bank Village of Mocha. Reports from the two videographers are that they were confronted by several persons when they turned up to provide coverage to the public meeting. They said too that they were denied access to sound by persons operating the sound system and were verbally abused by the MP and several persons at the public meeting on several occasions. At several times, the videographers sought the intervention of the Guyana Police Force while at the venue.

“The Guyana Press Association condemns this most reprehensible act of harassment and intimidation of media workers. We urge the Leader of the Opposition Mr. Aubrey Norton to first and foremost set the tone of relations with the media by being forthcoming with proper and detailed answers rather than being abrasive and evasive when asked for details and supporting evidence,” the GPA stated. “The Guyana Press Association reiterates that media workers are to be respected by all and call on politicians as well as other members of the public to respect the need for media workers to operate in an environment free of intimidation. As we approach another election cycle, the GPA expects that the media would be allowed to operate without intimidation, resentment and free from abuse, especially from those who hold political offices.”

The media body said gone should be the era when a TV news camera is snatched and taken to Congress Place, media workers are labeled vultures or identified in an unflattering manner by political figures at public meetings.