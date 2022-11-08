Latest update November 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Heavy downpour leaves Charity flooded

Nov 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Hours of heavy rainfall Monday afternoon resulted in several parts of Charity, Region Two accumulating approximately two inches of water.

Residents said that after 30 minutes of consistent rainfall, which started at approximately 13:30h, the community was under water. At the Charity Amazon Market, an area that seldom floods, several stalls were inundated.

A Charity business was forced to close its door due to Monday’s flood.

Residents informed this newspaper that at the time of the heavy rainfall, the sluice door was closed and the pump was off.

Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit confirmed that the sluice was closed due to high tide in the Pomeroon River.

“The sluice had to be closed because the Pomeroon water was very high. So, it could not have been opened and up to now as we speak, it still cannot be opened. So what we’re doing now is we’re working the pumps. We are in the process of setting up another pump in the area,” Oodit said.

It is unclear why the pump was not in operation at the time of the flooding.

Earlier this year, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed a $544,890,203 contract with Adamantium Holdings for the construction of a pump station at Charity to provide flood control for approximately 400 families and farmers by draining more than 200 acres of farmland for the cultivation of cash crops.

