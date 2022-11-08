Corentyne man chops wife to death during row

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old housewife of Bloomfield New Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice succumbed hours after being chopped by her reputed husband Sunday night.

The dead woman has been identified as Oma Devi Virasamy. Mahendra Paltoo also known as ‘Ajai’ has since confessed to the crime and is in police custody assisting with investigations. Kaieteur News

understands that on Sunday at approximately 19:00 hrs an argument erupted between Paltoo and Virasamy. Paltoo told police that he had collected a bottle of Absolut Vodka from his neighbours and that Virasamy accused him of being unfaithful. It was the accusation that reportedly started the argument and according to Paltoo, Virsamy pushed him and he armed himself with a cutlass and proceeded to chop her on several parts of her body.

She sustained chop wounds to her right ankle, under her left eye and other parts of the body. However, she was not taken to the hospital. Hours later, she succumbed. Prior to Paltoo’s arrest, he gave authorities a version of what allegedly took place. He told police that on the date and time mentioned above, Virasamy was “making up the bed” for their baby to sleep and that she “slipped and fell” on a cutlass that was hidden between the two mattresses. This he said caused the injuries she sustained. Paltoo relayed to the police that he wrapped the wounds and she went to bed but that around 04:40 hrs when he got up, he discovered her motionless on the bed. Meanwhile, this publication was told that Paltoo previously served time in prison for a case of assault.