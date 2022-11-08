Bramble’s 60 gives Guyana 69-run win to move to top of Zone A

GC United Super50

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Kaieteur News – At the Brian Lara Academy in South Trinidad last night, Guyana Harpy Eagles defeated the Windwards Volcanos by 69 runs for their third win in four matches to take them to six points.

The Red Force and CCC game ended in no-result leaving them on five points from four matches, while CCC collected their first points as the Windwards, in third place, remain on four points.

The penultimate round is set for tomorrow when Guyana face Red Force in Port-of-Spain from 9am and CCC face the Windwards in the day/night game from 2pm.

Harpy Eagles were bowled out for 190 in 43 overs despite a 93-run opening stand between Anthony Bramble, who hit eight fours and two sixes in 60 from 58 balls and Tagenarine Chanderpaul who made 30 from 48 balls with two fours.

But like Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, who reached the boundary thrice in 37 from balls and Kevin Sinclair who made 36 with three fours from 54 balls, failed to convert 30s into 50s.

Pacer Romario Greaves had 4-39, Kaveem Hodge took 3-9, while Preston McSween took 2-46 for the Volcanoes who 129 in 38 overs with Sunil Ambris making 43 from 53 balls with five fours.

Ambris and Hope, who scored an unbeaten 38 from 97 balls with one four had added 66 for the third wicket after coming together at 6-2 but nobody offered resistance as Gudakesh Motie (3-31), Sherfane Rutherford (3-25) and Romario Shepherd (2-26) did the damage with the ball for the team from the South American mainland.

Guyana won the toss in overcast conditions and opted to bat on track which offered a bit of pace and bounce and Bramble waded in fast bowler Ryan John; pulling him for a couple of fours before hitting him for six over cover in the fourth over which 16 runs.

Bramble edged McSween over the slips for four before slashing him to the point boundary while the left-handed Chanderpaul, who departs the Caribbean today for Australia, played the supporting role as the partnership took shape.

Bramble was not afraid to play his shots and hooked McSween just short of the man on backward square boundary and then went for four to bring up the 50 in 9.4 over.

Bramble hit off-spinner Kenneth Dember back over his head for six to post his third fifty in the format from 38 balls.

Chanderpaul was just looking set when he was removed by Greaves to trigger a top order collapse.

In a well-controlled spell, Greaves got rid of the first four batters as Guyana lost Bramble, Leon Johnson (7), and Tevin Imlach (8) as four wickets tumbled for 24 runs as bad shot selection aided in orchestrating the batters demise.

Hetmyer looked his best for the tournament and viciously pulled Greaves for boundaries before Rutherford (4) fell to John at 137-5.

Sinclair joined Hetmyer and they batted sensibly with Sinclair, showing promise of becoming a genuine all-rounder, favouring the cut while executed some well-timed drives.

But with the partnership on 31 Hetymer, who is having a lean Super50 by his standards, was dismissed by McSween at 168-6.

Hetmyer’s demise triggered another collapse as the last five wicket fell for 22 runs with Sinclair, who played some elegant covers drives being last out as Hope picked up his third scalp.

When Hodge has bowled by Shepherd for one at 183-8 the Berbician could not replicate his match winning knock against the Red Force last Wednesday, and put the Volcanoes in the ascendency.

The Windwards began their reply in horrendous fashion when the dangerous Johnson Charles (2) edged Shepherd to the Keeper off the third ball of the run chase to leave the Windwards on 2-1 and things got progressively worse when Alex Athanaze, who scored centuries in his first two innings, provided Bramble with his second as Clinton Pestano struck at 6-2.

Hope, the other centurion for the Windwards, stitched together a 66-run stand with Ambris to steady the ship with both batters playing good shots on both sides of the wicket.

However, with score 73 in the 20th over, Rutherford bowled Ambris and Motie had Andre Fletcher (0) bowled as played the ball onto his stumps and the Guyanese were back in the fight with the score on 73-4.

Hodge and Greaves added 22 to the score to move to 95 before Greaves tried to go over the top and holed out to Shepherd as Veerasammy Permaul broke the stand.

Tvyn Walcott (2) and Larry Edwards (0) were quickly removed by Motie and when John (1) was LBW to Shepherd, the Windwards had lost four wickets for 10 runs and Hope was in danger of being left stranded.

McSween (12) was removed by Rutherford at 125-9 after adding 20 with Hope who was last out as Rutherford hit the final nail in the coffin.