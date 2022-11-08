Beverly Alert takes Trotman’s place in National Assembly

Kaieteur News – Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Beverly Alert on Monday took the Oath in the National Assembly to replace former Member of Parliament and Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman.

Alert was sworn in during the first half of the proceedings as is customary. The oath, as required by Article 167 of the Constitution, was administered by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs.

She was welcomed by the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir and Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton. In extending brief welcoming remarks, Norton said, “On behalf of the Opposition, I would like to welcome Ms. Alert to this Assembly. I know she has the requisite competence and will be able to serve the people of Guyana in good stead.”

In August, the AFC announced the resignation of Trotman from the National Assembly. He reportedly said he was making way for new leadership. Alert served primarily in the communications sector during the tenure of the former Coalition government, between 2015 and 2020. She was the Head of the Government Information Agency (GINA) after which she served as the Coordinator of Public Information at the National Communications Network (NCN).

In announcing his replacement, Leader of the Party, Khemraj Ramjattan said that Alert was subject to a rigorous criteria, similar to the factors used to select the sitting members of the Assembly from the AFC. In fact, he explained that during the most recent National Executive Committee (NEC), the members of the party decided that should any of the AFC Members of Parliament (MP) be unable to attend, Alert would be the most suitable replacement.

Trotman has been reportedly battling an illness for some time now. The AFC said he had indicated before the staging of its National Conference in June of this year that he would not be available for nomination, as he would be resigning mid-term in the life of the 12th Parliament, which commenced in 2020. At the time, he explained his decision will allow for rotation and space for new leadership training. The AFC noted that he will, nonetheless, remain part of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and will continue to provide counsel to the leadership of the AFC on a range of national and regional developments which include rendering “his expert counsel on the nascent oil production sector.”