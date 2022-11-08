Apple cheaper dan mango!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan tell de Minister of Farming dat something wrang with dem production figures of fruits and vegetables he seeing every week. Prices in de market nah reflecting dat de country producing sufficient quantity of food.

If yuh go in de market, de only thing wah deh plenty is rice and high prices. Nothing nah cheap. Even de price of plantains gone back up. So nah leh nobody tell yuh dat de production allrite.

Dem farmers complaining how imported cabbage and tomato selling cheaper dan de local ones. Well dat is a shame because de imported tomatoes and cabbage paying a heavy import tax. And if with dat tax it can still sell cheaper dan local cabbage and tomato, then something wrang. De farmers selling too expensive.

Dem boys want tell de Minister of Farming to ask de CARICOM fuh suspend de tariff pon imported food so dat dem importers can bring in cheap chicken, cheap vegetables and cheap fruits. We gat an emergency right now and we need to import more food. Right now, an apple selling cheaper dan a mango. Sapodilla selling fih $200 each and banana gone to $300 per lb.

De price in de market too high and one way fuh bring down de price is to allow imports. Years ago, we used to allow chicken to be imported fuh Christmas so as to ensure no shortage. So don’t let de Minister get any wrang ideas about stopping de importation of vegetables and fruits. Open de market and let de farmers compete with de foreign produce. Dat gan help reduce de cost of living.

Talk half. Leff half!