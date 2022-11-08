Allicock adjudged Best Boxer as Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card came off with a bang

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card got off with Bang last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary with Olympian Keevin Allicock winning the feature bout against Berbician Joel Williamson to cop the Best Boxer Award.

Watched by a large and vocal gathering which included top female athletes, former World Champion Shondell Alfred and Squash Queen Nicolette Fernandes, Allicock fighting in the 57-60 kg division, defeated Williamson from the Rose Hall Jammers by a unnanamos decision.

Fighting out of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym, Allicock, just back from the South American Games and fully recovered from his much publicized illness, was too good for his opponent.

WBL Junior Lightweight Champion, Policeman Stephan DaSilva, the husband of the first female Boxing Promoter, presented Allicock with his trophy and Best Boxer Award.

The Police Boxing Gym, Coached by Boxer Dexter ‘the Kid’ Marques, won half of the 10 fights on the Card, while FYF Coached by National Coach Sebert Blake won four bouts.

Bryan Leitch of Republican Boxing Gym won the other fight.

Results: 1st match (49-52 kg)

(Won on points) Deron Williams (Police) vs Ryan Persaud (REP)

2nd match (63.5-67 kg)

Shamar Halley (FYF) vs (Won on points) Clifton Graham (Police)

3th match (57-60 kg)

(Won on points) Richard Howard (FYF) vs Andrea Bess (R.H.J)

4th Match 57-60 kg)

(Won by RSC first round) Patrick Harvey (FYF) vs Kelvin Richardson (REP)

5th match (63.5-67 kg)

(Won on points) Donovan Richardson (Police) vs Jahmal Eastman (R.H.J)

6th match (67-71 kg)

Mark Crawford (FYF) vs (Won on points) Emmanuel Sancho (Police)

7th match (75-80 kg)

(Won by RSC second round) Brian Harris (FYF) vs Corwin Danjon (Police)

8th match (92 kg)

Shaquel Dianmond (FYF) vs (Won by RSC second round) Bryan Leitch (REP)

9th match (57-60 kg)

(Won on Points) Dexter Wray (Police) vs Anthony Patterson (REP)

10th match (57-60 kg)

(Won on points UD) Keevin Allicock (FYF) vs Joel Williamson (R.H.J)

(Sean Devers)