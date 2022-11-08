AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group 4’ at the GMRSC International Race Of Champions

Latest update November 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The countdown has begun to the most anticipated motor sport event to end 2022 hosted by the GMRSC. The South Dakota track is presently buzzing with preparation for the International Race Of Champions carded this Sunday 13thNovember. The drivers have been practicing daily on the newly designed extension to the existing track. Making their debut in hosting the VVIP Section for the upcoming meet is AJM Enterprise who has been extremely supportive of the club. The contracting firm has supplied a range of heavy-duty machinery to assist in the preparing roads and back filling for additional carparks etc.
The company has also sealed an agreement with the GMRSC to sponsor the entire Group 4 prizes and has therefore given the green light to rename the race, ‘AJM No Limits’. Considered as one of the featured races of the day, strict technical regulations will apply to ensure all drivers have an even opportunity at taking home the winning trophy and prize money.
The Group 4 TECHNICAL REGULATIONS
(4WD) FI 2185cc Tub Chassis = 2185 x 1.7 X 0.65 + 180 = 2595 lbs.
(4WD) FI 2275cc Tub Chassis = 2275 x 1.7 X 0.65 + 180 = 2694 lbs.
TYRE & RIM RESTRICTIONS
N.B. Normal wear & tear will not be considered a reason for replacement.
BODYWORK for Production based chassis.
However, the passenger compartment must still be sealed from the engine compartment, wheel arches and fuel cell etc.
BODYWORK for Tubular based chassis
SUSPENSION AND RUNNING GEAR
BRAKES
FUEL
Methanol can only be used as a secondary fuel source.
AJM Enterprise was granted permission to place prominently displayed logo on each vehicle as part of the sponsorship benefits. As a fellow racer himself Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed is in discussions with the GMRSC to enter a long-term agreement to host the VVIP Section and sponsor various races.
Speaking to reporters on his newest sponsorship agreement for GMRSC Mr. Mohamed outlined, “AJM will be sparing no expense to host this year’s VVIP Section for the races. We are willing to support the committee in any way possible to ensure longevity of the sport. We have so far enhanced the sound, access to the VVIP parking, access for spectators, the first aid booth and a captivating VVIP décor and hospitality. So, we can be sure this Sunday you can eat and drink to your hearts leisure while watching the excitement live or on replay on our LED screens around the VVIP. Tickets and accommodation are almost finished so get them while stocks last. This Sunday all roads lead to South Dakota.”
