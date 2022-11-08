AJM Enterprise set to sponsor the entire ‘Group 4’ at the GMRSC International Race Of Champions

Kaieteur News – The countdown has begun to the most anticipated motor sport event to end 2022 hosted by the GMRSC. The South Dakota track is presently buzzing with preparation for the International Race Of Champions carded this Sunday 13thNovember. The drivers have been practicing daily on the newly designed extension to the existing track. Making their debut in hosting the VVIP Section for the upcoming meet is AJM Enterprise who has been extremely supportive of the club. The contracting firm has supplied a range of heavy-duty machinery to assist in the preparing roads and back filling for additional carparks etc.

The company has also sealed an agreement with the GMRSC to sponsor the entire Group 4 prizes and has therefore given the green light to rename the race, ‘AJM No Limits’. Considered as one of the featured races of the day, strict technical regulations will apply to ensure all drivers have an even opportunity at taking home the winning trophy and prize money.

The Group 4 TECHNICAL REGULATIONS

(4WD) FI 2185cc Tub Chassis = 2185 x 1.7 X 0.65 + 180 = 2595 lbs.

(4WD) FI 2275cc Tub Chassis = 2275 x 1.7 X 0.65 + 180 = 2694 lbs.

TYRE & RIM RESTRICTIONS

2WD – 13 inch tires width X 19 inch diameter maximum allowed. AWD – 10 inch tires width X 19 inch diameter maximum allowed. A maximum of 8 Slick tires of any make or compound are allowed for qualifying and racing per event, rain tires are free. Competitors will be allowed one additional Slick tire if any of the 8 Slick tires allowed, are punctured, damaged or for any other reason, which, in the opinion of the Scrutineers renders such tire unusable.

N.B. Normal wear & tear will not be considered a reason for replacement.

These tires must be declared to the scrutineers and registered before qualifying commences.

BODYWORK for Production based chassis.

The body structure of the vehicle between the front and rear windscreens must be identified as having been derived from series produced vehicle generally available for purchase by the public, of which 2500 units were manufactured in any one production year. The engine/gearbox must remain in the same general location and orientation. Unlimited lightening or substitution of panels or body structure may be carried out provided that in the opinion of the scrutineers an unsafe condition is not produced.

However, the passenger compartment must still be sealed from the engine compartment, wheel arches and fuel cell etc.

Front and rear windscreen can be substituted with a polycarbonate material such as LEXAN.

BODYWORK for Tubular based chassis

The body structure can be partly or completely substituted.

SUSPENSION AND RUNNING GEAR

The principle of the suspension may be changed. For example, strut suspension may be substituted by wishbone type suspension. A live rear axle may be substituted by independent rear suspension. Transmission and final drive – complete freedom Traction and launch control systems are allowed.

BRAKES

Carbon fiber components are not allowed.

FUEL

The fuel used must be commercially available gasoline of either the automotive or aviation type or an approved racing blend. The use of Ethanol or other such substances as a primary or secondary injected fuel will be allowed.

Methanol can only be used as a secondary fuel source.

No nitrous oxide or such injected systems are allowed.

AJM Enterprise was granted permission to place prominently displayed logo on each vehicle as part of the sponsorship benefits. As a fellow racer himself Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed is in discussions with the GMRSC to enter a long-term agreement to host the VVIP Section and sponsor various races.

Speaking to reporters on his newest sponsorship agreement for GMRSC Mr. Mohamed outlined, “AJM will be sparing no expense to host this year’s VVIP Section for the races. We are willing to support the committee in any way possible to ensure longevity of the sport. We have so far enhanced the sound, access to the VVIP parking, access for spectators, the first aid booth and a captivating VVIP décor and hospitality. So, we can be sure this Sunday you can eat and drink to your hearts leisure while watching the excitement live or on replay on our LED screens around the VVIP. Tickets and accommodation are almost finished so get them while stocks last. This Sunday all roads lead to South Dakota.”