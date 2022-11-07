Tough pool of Men’s quarterfinalists decided

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

– Women’s division intensifies

Kaieteur News – An action packed Saturday evening unfolded at the National Gymnasium as the Petra organized MVP Sports Futsal Tournament continued in both male and female divisions.

A total of 28 goals were scored by the ladies on their second night as Fruta Conquerors, GT Panthers and Police romped to victories while the other match ended in a draw.

In the men’s division, their six matches also produced a total of 28 goals as the Group stage concluded. Picking up wins were Tiger Bay, Campbellville, Bent Street and Stabroek Ballers while the other two nail biting encounters ended in ties.

Women’s Division…

Fruta Conquerors started the night off with a bang as they demolished Herstelling, 14 – 0. Helmet-tricks from the opening scorer, Sandra Johnson (2’, 4’, 18’, 19’), and Shania Thornhill (6’, 9’, 11’, 20’) led the way for the victorious side.

Braces from Jessica Teasdale (8’, 12’) and Sabrina Johnson (10’, 17’) along with a goal each from Hash Holder (7’) and Jalade Trim (14’) ensured a comfortable triumph by the Conquerors.

The match that followed saw GT Panthers win 5 – 0, against Santos. Feona Benjamin’s (1’, 5’, 8’) hat-trick was the perfect foundation for the Panthers, whose other goals were scored by Glengie Lewis (3’, 6’).

After that, GDF and Tiger Bay played to a 1 – 1 draw. Kendra Thomas (6’) drew first blood for GDF then Afena Baptiste (7’) equalized the next minute. It was a challenge for either side to go ahead despite several opportunities from both teams.

Police trounced Avocado Ballers, 6 – 0, to cap of play in the women’s division. Melina Larson (3’, 4’, 6’) produced a marvelous hat-trick, while Tiandi Smith (7’, 14’) and Colette Hope-Rutherford (19’) firmly supported.

After two rounds, Conquerors lead Group A with six points followed by GDF (4), Tiger Bay (1) and Herstelling (0). In Group B, Police command the board with six points while Panthers (3) sit second, Avocado Ballers (3) are third and Santos (0) are fourth.

Men’s Group stage concludes…

With three rounds of play completed in the three Groups involving the 12 teams, the quarterfinalists have been decided.

Stabroek Ballers, Bent Street, Gold is Money, Future Stars, Back Circle and Campbellville were the top teams in each Group, which means they automatically advanced to the next round, while Sparta and Sophia, the best two third place finishers, advanced as well.

This means that the victor of each Group has won $50,000, while the second place finishers claimed $30,000, third place finishers pocketed $20,000 and fourth received $10,000.

In the first Men’s match, Tiger Bay won, 4 – 3, as Akil Plass (1’, 16’), Orin Moore (14’) and Devon Padmore (18’) scored for the winning side while Ian Mars (8’, 17’) and Amos Ramsay (12’) found the back of the net for the opposition.

Campbellville then defeated Sophia, 3 – 0, as a goal each from Jamal Codrington (15’), Manasseh Primo (11’) and Lennox Kurt (7’) were enough to get Campbellville another three points.

Bent Street continued their good form with a 4 – 1 triumph over BV Team Cruel. Doubles from Colin Nelson (4’, 20’) and Deon Alfred (3’, 16’) overshadowed that of the opposition scored by Shemar Fraser in the first minute.

Vengy FC turned in a credible performance which saw them hold Back Circle to a 1 – 1 draw. Kelsey Benjamin’s 20th minute equalizer kept Vengy winless after Cyadel Romez (16’) opened the scoring following a goalless first half.

The night’s penultimate match saw Stabroek Ballers upset Sparta 4 – 3. Doubles from DaCosta Aboayge (12’, 18’) and Dorin George (2’, 19’) won against the single strikes of Jermaine Junior (13’), Marcus Wilson (8’) and Darron Niles (16’).

Goal is Money and Future Stars wrestled to a 2 – 2 draw in the last encounter of the evening. Gold is Money had their goals scored by Hubert Pedro (3’) and Jamal Pedro (13’), while Jaleel Murray (14’) and Ronaldo Dover (16’) accounted for Future Stars’ goals.

The tournament, supported by Ansa McAl and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is scheduled to resume during the week.