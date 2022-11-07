Surinamese among four men busted with $14M in ganja

Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two Surinamese men are among four busted on Sunday, November 6, 2022, allegedly transporting some $14.3M worth of marijuana in two boats along coast of Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.
The bust was made by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, during the morning hours, in the vicinity of Number 47 Village, Corentyne. CANU ranks also found a shotgun and ammunition onboard one of the vessels.
Detained by the CANU ranks are, Surinamese Mohan Soaren, 41, and Faizel Imami, 48.
The other two men arrested are from Berbice, and were identified as Adrian Hetmyer, 44 and Daniel Persaud, 20. According to CANU, they decided to intercept the vessels after suspecting that they might be transporting illegal drugs.
On board one of the boats were the two the Surinamese men, while the Guyanese men were in the other.
Inside one of the vessels the ranks found over 105 kilograms of suspected cannabis, while the second had 11.2kilos, along with the shotgun and bullets. The total street value of the drugs was estimated at $14.3M.
Nov 07, 2022GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Kaieteur News – Following seven exhilarating rounds of football, it was Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School that stood on throne of the 2022...
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I believe in any election, one’s choice is limited by party structure. I support the Labour Party... more
Kaieteur News – It was not unknown in my time at school for male Teachers to become ‘friendly’ with some of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]