Surinamese among four men busted with $14M in ganja

Kaieteur News – Two Surinamese men are among four busted on Sunday, November 6, 2022, allegedly transporting some $14.3M worth of marijuana in two boats along coast of Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

The bust was made by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, during the morning hours, in the vicinity of Number 47 Village, Corentyne. CANU ranks also found a shotgun and ammunition onboard one of the vessels.

Detained by the CANU ranks are, Surinamese Mohan Soaren, 41, and Faizel Imami, 48.

The other two men arrested are from Berbice, and were identified as Adrian Hetmyer, 44 and Daniel Persaud, 20. According to CANU, they decided to intercept the vessels after suspecting that they might be transporting illegal drugs.

On board one of the boats were the two the Surinamese men, while the Guyanese men were in the other.

Inside one of the vessels the ranks found over 105 kilograms of suspected cannabis, while the second had 11.2kilos, along with the shotgun and bullets. The total street value of the drugs was estimated at $14.3M.