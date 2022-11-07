Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Noise alerts resident to find murdered man in front home

Nov 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Late noises on Saturday alerted a resident of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, to find a murdered man in front of his home.

The dead man was described as an individual of Amerindian decent and according to police is unidentified. His remains were found around 23:40hrs bleeding from what looked like multiple stab wounds to his neck.

The resident who found the dead man reportedly told police that he was sitting in his living room watching TV, when he heard some noises coming from outside his home. He went outside to investigate and saw a man lying on the road.

He noticed that the person was bleeding from wounds and contacted Police immediately to respond to and investigate the scene.

The body was clad in a yellow three-quarter pants and a jersey. So far Police have not been able to obtain any information regarding how the man was killed.

Detectives have canvassed the area for security cameras and some were seen close by, but the footage captured on them are yet to be reviewed.

