Noise alerts resident to find murdered man in front home

Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Late noises on Saturday alerted a resident of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, to find a murdered man in front of his home.
The dead man was described as an individual of Amerindian decent and according to police is unidentified. His remains were found around 23:40hrs bleeding from what looked like multiple stab wounds to his neck.
The resident who found the dead man reportedly told police that he was sitting in his living room watching TV, when he heard some noises coming from outside his home. He went outside to investigate and saw a man lying on the road.
He noticed that the person was bleeding from wounds and contacted Police immediately to respond to and investigate the scene.
The body was clad in a yellow three-quarter pants and a jersey. So far Police have not been able to obtain any information regarding how the man was killed.
Detectives have canvassed the area for security cameras and some were seen close by, but the footage captured on them are yet to be reviewed.
Nov 07, 2022GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Kaieteur News – Following seven exhilarating rounds of football, it was Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School that stood on throne of the 2022...
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Nov 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I believe in any election, one’s choice is limited by party structure. I support the Labour Party... more
Kaieteur News – It was not unknown in my time at school for male Teachers to become ‘friendly’ with some of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]