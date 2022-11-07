Motorcyclist, pillion rider critically injured after collision at Friendship

Kaieteur News – Two persons are currently hospitalized with severe injuries following a horrific accident at Friendship East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday night.

Police identified the two individuals as a male motorcyclist and a female pillion rider. Investigators said that the last update received from Doctors on their condition was that they were stable.

Kaieteur News learnt that the motorcyclist had crashed into a vehicle along Friendship Public Road. So far investigators were told that the motorcyclist was speeding and somehow ended up in the path of the vehicle.

Cell phone videos recorded at the scene shows how severe the victims’ injuries are. The bottom halves of their bodies appeared to be completed crushed.

The driver has been arrested while Doctors continue to monitor the victim’s conditions.