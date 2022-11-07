Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Lilliendaal Hustlers are East Coast's 'Greatest of the Streets' champs

Nov 07, 2022

Kaieteur News – In front of one of the largest crowds ever to descend on the Haslington Tarmac, Lilliendaal Hustlers captured the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara championship, edging former winner Beterverwagting (BV)-A on penalty kicks.

Lilliendaal Hustlers receiving the championship trophy.

Hustlers secured their maiden title after edging BV-A 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. BV-A essentially sealed their own fate as they missed both of their attempts from distance to start the penalty shootout. Hustlers handed BV-A a lifeline as they missed their first attempt.

However, Anthony Sancho made no mistake as he fired his effort into the back of the net to seal the title. Prior to the conclusion, Sancho handed Hustlers the lead as he slammed his effort into the back of the net in the eighth minute. However, Tyrice Dennis equalized in the 15th minute, after stabbing the ball down the centre of the goal.

Due to the outcome, Hustlers walked away with $250,000 and the championship trophy, while BV-A collected $150,000 and the runner-up trophy.

In the third place playoff, Non Pareil defeated Vryheid’s Lust 3-2 to walk away with $100,000 and a trophy. Vryheid’s Lust pocketed $70,000 and a trophy.

In the earlier semi-final round, Hustlers bested Non Pareil 2-1. Sunil Logan scored a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 18th minute.

For Non Pareil, Dwayne Lowe netted in the seventh minute. On the other hand, BV-A crushed Vryheid’s Lust 4-0. Akin Curry recorded a (GG) in the 18th minute, while Deshane Garnett and Tyrice Dennis scored in the third and ninth minute apiece.

Meanwhile, Uprising defeated Team Cruel 2-1 in the Plate final to walk away with $60,000.  In the earlier semi-final section, Uprising edged Buxton Diamond 1-0, while Team Cruel crushed Portmore 4-0.

 

 

