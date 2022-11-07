HL Latinoamerica Furniture backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Kaieteur News – HL Latinoamerica Furniture of Panama has supported the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is set for next weekend in Georgetown.

The entity recently presented a cheque to the organisers and their representative Rafael Chung said they are happy to part of a tournament of such magnitude. He added that they are looking forward to successful competition.

President of the GSCL Inc Ian John thanked the entity for their support and said the competition is expected to be keenly contested.

The event, which is being held in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is expected to comprise a large number of local and overseas teams.

Over one million dollars in prizes will be up for grabs and there will be no entrance fee.

The competition will be played in the All Stars Open, Masters Over-40, Legends Over-50 and female categories.

The man-of-the-match in the three finals (All Stars Open, Masters Over-40, Legends Over-50) will collect a trophy each, while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in each category will walk away with flat screen televisions valued at $140,000 each.

The female winners will take home $50,000 and a trophy, runners-up $25,000 and a trophy, player-of-the-final a trophy, while the player-of-the-series will receive a blender.