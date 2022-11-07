EBDCA assists clubs

Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association has rendered assistance to several clubs in the area.
The clubs that benefited are Providence, Farm and Eccles; they received cricket equipment.
The clubs welcomed the gesture and thanked the association.
A release from the association stated that they will continue to assists clubs as they look to improve the game there.
