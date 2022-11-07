Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

EBDCA assists clubs

Nov 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association has rendered assistance to several clubs in the area.

Representatives of the various clubs accept the equipment from EBDCA official Waqar Bacchus (L).

The clubs that benefited are Providence, Farm and Eccles; they received cricket equipment.

The clubs welcomed the gesture and thanked the association.

A release from the association stated that they will continue to assists clubs as they look to improve the game there.

 

 

