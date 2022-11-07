CWSS take title with elegant performance

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League…

Kaieteur News – Following seven exhilarating rounds of football, it was Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School that stood on throne of the 2022 GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, when the dust settled last evening at the Ministry of Education Ground.

With another clinical performance, CWSS defeated Golden Grove, 3 – 1, to claim the most attractive spoils of the third edition of the Petra organised event.

The match that preceded featured President’s College and Cummings Lodge, ended in a 1 – 1 draw.

CWSS’s win propelled them to 18 points, four points clear of the second place finisher, Golden Grove (14). President’s College’s draw with Cummings Lodge pushed them to 12 points for a third place finish while the latter were pegged into sixth place on 10 points.

For the remainder of the teams, Dolphin (11) finished fourth, North Ruimveldt (10) ended in fifth due to a superior goal difference, West Ruimveldt (1) were seventh and Friendship (0) finished eighth.

By virtue of the result, CWSS have secured the $500,000 cash in kind top prize while Golden Grove had to settle for the runner up prize of $300,000. President’s College claimed the third place $200,000 prize while Dolphin finished fourth and won $100,000.

In the individual prizes bracket, CWSS’s Kelvin Hintzen was adjudged the Most Valuable Player, Jamil James, also of CWSS, claimed the Best Goalkeeper award, the Highest Goal Scorer award went to Dolphin Jequan Cole while Friendship was adjudged the Most Disciplined Team.

Additionally, since CWSS and Golden Grove finished as the top two teams in the League, they now have their sights set on the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which will be contested later this month.