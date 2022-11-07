Baker killed in accident with Ministry’s vehicle

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old baker was on Saturday killed at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in an accident that involved a pickup vehicle attached to the Ministry of Public Works and another car.

The dead man was identified as Anil Ramanand, a father of one, of Logwood Squatting Area, Enmore, who was reportedly heading back to work on his bicycle, when he met his demise in the accident around 16:15hrs.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, Ramanand’s mother (name provided) said that her son had left his home that afternoon to complete some work at Budram’s bakery where he was employed.

“He just left he house and was heading back to finish off some work for the boss”, the woman said.

Moments later, they received news that Ramanand was killed in an accident, just meters away from the bakery.

According to Police, Ramanand was attempting to cross over the Enmore Public Road when the Ministry’s vehicle struck the rear end of his bicycle and flung him into the path of another car.

The driver of the car reportedly could not have stopped in time, and slammed into Ramanand and his bicycle.

The Baker was reportedly killed on the spot after sustaining visible injuries to his head and body. Ranks who arrived at the scene shortly after, called an ambulance, but the doctor onboard told them that Ramanand was already dead. His body was removed and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary.

Meanwhile, an investigation conducted by the police has revealed that the Ministry’s pick-up was driven by Denzil Mc Bean, 30, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, and was the third in a convoy of four Government vehicles with flashing lights and sirens, transporting staff to the city. The driver of the other car involved was identified as Dorynl Dublin, 24, of Haslington, ECD.

Police reported that both drivers were arrested and taken into custody and tested for alcohol in their system but the results came back negative.

As investigations continue into the accident, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill assured the dead man’s relatives that his Ministry will allow the police to do their job and not interfere. He told them this while he and other officials from the Ministry visited their home on Saturday day night to extend condolences.

Edghill also promised the relatives, full support from the Ministry during their time of grief.

Meanwhile Ramanand’s mother, who could not hold back tears, told Kaieteur News that all she wants is to receive her son’s body and bury it next to his father who had died some two years ago.

She recalled that Ramanand had visited her home on Friday last to discuss plans for his 45th birthday this month.

“He birthday is the 16th ah dis month… He come by we Friday and he tell ah we that he would come the 15th, the day before he birthday, fuh collect he gift and go home back”, recalled the woman.

Ramanand worked as a Baker for many years and was described as excellent one, who loved to make his family laugh with funny jokes.

Ramanand is the 89th victim killed this year in a road accident.