AJM Enterprise sponsors new line array sound system for the GMRSC International Race of Champions

Kaieteur News – Local contracting firm AJM Enterprise has taken the mantle to pledge full support to the GMRSC International Race Of Champions set for November 13th at the South Dakota Race Track. No Stanger to racing, the AJM Enterprise Team is known for their signature colours black and red. Going by their racing label “Team release the beast” AJM has seen the challenges experienced by the GMRSC committee and has since contributed equipment and unlimited resources to ensure the upcoming races are a total success.

Because of the new design of the track, patrons can now feel the energy and excitement of the races through commentary and race updates in real time. Now through the intervention of AJM, one of Guyana’s leading sound companies ‘Crown Vibes International’ was hired to provide four (4) towers complete with the all new line array sound system.

Crown Vibes International is a Guyanese based video and music production franchise established on Feb 25, 2019. Aiming to constantly reach new heights through quality and clarity of music, Crown Vibes is continuously updating its capacity to compete on the world stage.

Because of the said sound quality that has propelled the company to a household name, the decision was made to offer a new sound to the GMRSC racing supporters. Line array speakers are typically a string of passive or active (powered) speakers hanging from a truss, mounted on a 20ft tower. The sound is then equally delivered in one direction and based on the height in one general range that is set to achieve maximum coverage. After a compressive walkthrough of the grounds between the AJM Team & Mr. Richie Prittipal, CEO Crown Vibes, was done to determine the locations for the towers.

When contacted Mr. Prittipal explained, “This business is very competitive and to keep up you must continuously update your equipment. The Crown Vibes name is extremely solid especially from our involvement in multiple concerts and large productions spanning the entire Guyana. When I was contacted to provide equipment for AJM’s VVIP stand and the Track, I was delighted to showcase my craft to the racing community. Finally, 90 percent of the patrons who will lining the track can hear the important information about the respective races, drivers, cars and countries and stuff in real time.

Our team is expected to start preparations from as soon as Wednesday to cater for adequate trouble shooting and changes. It’s nice to see the sport building and receiving that much needed support. To all the racing enthusiasts, I hereby guarantee the best quality sound available on the market come race day. So get your tickets early and avoid the rush and traffic.”