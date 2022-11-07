Latest update November 7th, 2022 12:49 AM

Sebai FC, Matthews Ridge FC & Oronoque FC receive football gear from BWFA

Nov 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – As preparation intensified for the launching of the NAMILCO “Thunderbolt Flour Power” U17 Inter Club Football League in the Matarkai Sub Region which started on Saturday last with a double header at Fitzburg ground, Port Kaituma, Sebai, Matthews Ridge and  Oronoque Football Clubs are the latest recipients of football gear from Barima Waini Football Association (BWFA).

Mr. Terrence Ash (R) BWFA Committee Member presents football gear to Mr. Marlon Williams (L) Matthews Ridge FC Technical team member in the presence of players.

Five registered Clubs in Matarkai; Fitzburg United FC, Port Kaituma FC, Matthews Ridge FC, Oronoque FC and Sebai FC will be competing against each other in the inter club league.

The Club that notches the most points in the competition will play against Moruca and Mabaruma sub regional winning clubs.

Mr. Kimtse Castello BWFA 3rd Vice Chairman gives the Football gear to Mr. Raul Mendonca (L) Oronoque FC Manager.

Mr. Kimtse Castello (R) BWFA 3rd Vice Chairman hands over football gear to Ms. Karen Benjamin (L) Sebai FC Public Relations Officer.

The champion Barima Waini Football Association regional club will join Guyana Football Federation nine other Football playing Associations in the National Playoff.

The newly formed Barima Waini Football Association now joins Guyana Football Federation Nine Other Football Playing Associations to manage and run off the GFF- NAMILCO “Thunderbolt Flour Power” Inter Club Football League.

 

 

 

 

