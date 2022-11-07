700 house lots allocated to Region Five residents

Kaieteur News – DPI – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) took its ‘dream realised’ house lot allocation and title distribution exercise to Shieldstown, Blairmont, Region, Five on Friday.

Some 700 persons were allocated low-income and moderate-income house lots within the Shieldstown Housing Scheme. The lands cost between $200,000 to $500,000 each.

Demi Ameer, a young professional of Rosignol Village was overjoyed to finally receive her land.

Ameer told the Department of Public Information that she is currently living in an overseas-based relative’s home, and achieving homeownership has always been one of her goals.

“It feels really great to finally own a land that I can afford…I want thank the Government for the opportunity to own a piece of land,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Quinland Morian of Number Three Village said he felt proud to finally own land for the first time. He noted that it is a great experience and hopes that other young people make use of the opportunity the Government is offering to attain homeownership.

“It is good for me and my family to own land so we can build a house. I feel proud of myself. What the Government is doing is good,” Morian said.

During opening remarks, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said that the allocation of house lots in the Region will further reduce the backlog of just about 4,000 applications within the CH&PA database.

He said that in just 11 months, at least 1,100 house lots have been allocated to residents of the Mahaica-Berbice, with millions of dollars spent to develop the new and existing housing schemes

By the end of 2023, Minister Croal noted that at least $4 million will be invested in infrastructure works in areas including Shieldstown and a new area identified in Burma. Among the works to be done will be the construction of roads, drainage, culverts, and electricity and water connections.

This is in addition to a number of infrastructure works being done through other sectors.

“Very shortly as part of our macro plan, within the next few months, that will see at least 1,200 roads being done to concrete and asphaltic concrete level. In this Region, in various communities, we will see within the next three to four months 138 roads being done,” he told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues also spoke of large investments in community infrastructure since the PPP/C Government took office in 2020.

In Region Five alone, she said $800 million was expended on the development of new housing areas to meet the housing needs within the Region.

“This speaks to the expediency at which we are working. This demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Housing…in ensuring that we contribute towards our target of 50,000 house lots by 2025,” she asserted.

To date, the PPP/C Administration has allocated close to 18,000 house lots to Guyanese. Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal and Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafferally also delivered remarks.