Women charged for embezzling money from employers

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – The act of withholding money for the purpose of conversion, by someone the money was entrusted to, is called embezzlement. This week I will highlight four matters that saw six women being charged for embezzling money from their employers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amrita Dharampaul, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara on April 22, 2022, made her first court appearance for allegedly embezzling over $1 million dollars from Nexlink Communications.

The woman appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. She denied that between September 08, 2021, and October 21, 2021, at Church Street, Georgetown, while being employed with Nexlink Communication, she stole the total sum of $1,745,513 from the said company.

According to the facts, the young woman who was a cashier was assigned to a system to receive payments during her allotted working period when the company recognized that funds were missing.

The company then conducted an audit, which confirmed the aforementioned missing funds. Further checks were made at the defendant’s system which showed payments were being backdated.

CCTV footage that was obtained also showed the defendant placing money in her jacket. She was arrested, told of the allegation and charged. Dharampaul was released on $200,000 bail pending the outcome of trial.

In March 2022, a former supervisor for a Financial Management and Tax Consultancy business was charged for allegedly embezzling over $3 million from the company she worked for.

The defendant, Solana Wills, 31, had appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The woman was slapped with six charges which alleged embezzlement by clerk or servant. Those charges alleged that Wills between August 1, 2021, and December 20, 2021, at Durban Street, Georgetown, while being a Clerk or Servant of Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, fraudulently embezzled the sum of $3,134,290, in cash, received or taken into possession by her for or on account of her employer.

According to available information, Wills was employed with Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy in the capacity of a supervisor. She was responsible for receiving funds from clients on behalf of the company and to ensure that the clients are satisfied with the service that entailed paying their employees’ dues to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), among other things.

It was stated that between August 1, 2021, and December 20, 2021, Wills reportedly received the sum of $2,202,488 from Elite Protection Service; $241,256 from Faizal Imports; $20,160 from King’s Armed Guards Inc., and $382,000 from Amanda’s Bridal, in order to pay their employees NIS.

However, having received the money in the company’s name, Wills allegedly stole the said sums.

Moreover, between December 1, 2021, and December 20, 2021, the defendant received the sum of $400,000 from Jacobs Jewelry to make PAYE and VAT payments to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and NIS payments, but she allegedly embezzled $188,386 from the said amount.

It is further alleged that Wills also stole the sum of $100,000 from the company’s petty cash float between December 13, 2021, and December 17, 2021.

The Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, manages accounts for other companies, collects monies or cheques and fulfill payments to NIS and GRA on behalf of those companies. Thereafter, Wills, is tasked with issuing a temporary receipt and pay the required NIS or GRA payments for the clients before then issuing another receipt when that is completed. However, it was noticed that during the period of September to December 2021, no temporary receipts were issued to acknowledge receipt of the monies that was handed to the company to make payments on behalf of their clients.

In December 2021, the company received several calls from various clients stating that NIS and GRA payments were not made. The matter was reported, an investigation was conducted, and Wills was later arrested.

Wills in her caution statement reportedly said that in October 2021, she developed a gambling problem and began doing so at a popular casino. She also reportedly admitted to taking and using money entrusted to pay NIS contributions on behalf of Faizal imports and King’s Armed Guards and Elite Protection Services.

In Wills estimation, she stated that she benefitted from approximately $2,300,000 entrusted to Leibrands. The police then sought legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, which led to the charges being instituted against Wills. Senior Magistrate Daly released the woman on $200,000 bail pending the outcome of trial.

Back in 2018, former travel agent at Muneshwer’s Travel Agency, Priya Lall was charged with embezzling over $11.1M from the company.

Lall had denied that while being a clerk or servant at Muneshwer’s Travel Agency Limited, she fraudulently embezzled US$51,810, equivalent to G$11,190,960, which she took between September 8, 2017 and October 19, 2017, at Water Street.

It was reported that more than 30 passengers paid monies for tickets to the travel agent (Lall), so that she would book flights for them.

Instead, she issued the customers with flight itineraries and disappeared. Approximately $7 million of the amount represented monies for tickets for flights on Fly Jamaica Airlines.

The woman had reportedly left the country after she cashed in ticket sales at the popular travel agency, where she was once employed. She was charged soon after she returned to Guyana.

Back in 2017, three former employees of Medicare Pharmacy were charged with embezzling money from the company. Those charged were: Vanwattie Ramnarine of Lot 259 Area D’Willem, West Coast Demerara, Celina Sookdeo of Lot 296 Old Road Goed Fortuin, and Zalena Khan, of Lot 389 East Street, North Cummingsburg.

Ramnarine and Sookdeo had denied the charge, which alleged that between September 6, 2016 and June 2, 2017 at Medicare Pharmacy, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at the company they fraudulently embezzled $655,245, money taken into their possession in the name of or on the account for the company.

Whereas, Khan, and Ramnarine, denied the charge which alleged that between May 4, 2016 and June 15, 2017 at Medicare Pharmacy, Georgetown while being employed as a clerk or servant at the company they fraudulently embezzled the sum of $1.6M, money taken in their possession in the name of or on the account for the company.

LAW

Under the Criminal Law Offences Act, Section 191 states that, “Everyone who, being a clerk or servant or being employed for the purpose or in the capacity of a clerk or servant, fraudulently embezzles any chattel, money, or valuable security delivered or taken into possession by him for, or in the name or on the account of, his master or employer, or any part thereof, shall be deemed to have feloniously stolen it from his master or employer, although it may not have been received into the possession of the master or employer otherwise than by the actual possession of his clerk, servant, or other person so employed as aforesaid, and shall be liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

