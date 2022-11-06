The Mexico loss hurt the most – Delroy James

By Rawle Toney in Miami



Kaieteur News – Delroy James, at the end of Guyana’s campaign at this year’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament, was by far one of the best one-on-one players at the tournament.

His 6’9” frame would project him to be a power forward, and his handles and sniper-like shots would make you think he’s a guard.

Nonetheless, the Guyanese, a well-accomplished professional, would trade all the hype for a chance to feature in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Guyana narrowly missed out on a chance to join the USA, Canada, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Chile in today’s quarter-finals, with James telling Kaieteur News, that their defeat to Mexico “hurt the most.”

The men from the Land of Many Waters had an amazing tournament, but all that came crashing down they lost to Mexico 15-16 in overtime.

A win against Mexico would have sent them through to the knockout stage since Mexico had already lost to Canada 19-2.

“The Mexico game made us come out flat (against Canada). The Mexico loss hurt the most and everybody was down after that,” James said.

James, who had hit the game-winner against Ecuador to keep Guyana’s winning streak intact, had a chance to be the hero in the Mexico game when he was fouled in overtime and was sent to the line to shoot two.

If he had made both shots, Mexico would’ve been packing their bags at the Holiday Inn Hotel, but instead, he missed the first shot and scored the second.

James, suiting up for Guyana in his second FIBA International tournament, played the 3×3 for the first time with his country, where he partnered with his brother Gordon, Shelroy Thomas, and Nikkoloi Smith.

“It is hard playing against teams that run plays, run sets; we just come together and play here, even though it’s 3×3,” James said while adding, “I think in terms of talent, we had enough, but when you’re playing against teams that have everybody in every position that can go and score shots, it’s very tough.”

James, hoping to feature for Guyana again in the 3×3 format, is confident that there’s enough talent for the country to piece together a team that can once again compete for a medal.



