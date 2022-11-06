Shepherd, Imlach, Johnson see Guyana to 5wkt win over CCC

CG United Super50

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Kaieteur News – An incisive spell a fast bowling from last match Hero, Romario Shepherd, who captured 4-19 and an 80-run stand between Tevin Imlach and Leon Johnson led Guyana Harpy Eagles victory over CCC by five wickets last night at the Brian Lara Academy in the third round of Zone ‘A’ action in CG United Super50 here in Trinidad.

Shepherd was supported by fellow Berbician, off spinner Kevin Sinclair, who took 2-24 as CCC reached 206-9 innings closed from 48.3 overs after opener Demario Richards retired ill after hitting six fours and a six in 36 from 43 balls.

Skipper Denesh Ramdin top scored with a 58 ball 38 with two fours and left-hander Navin Bidasee, with 30 from 55 balls with three boundaries, were the only other batters to provide any prolonged resistance.

Guyana reached 207-5 in 42.5 overs to win their second match after their first round loss to the Windwards Volcanos to move to four points, the same the Trinbago Red Force and Volcanos.

Skipper Leon Johnson stroked a fluent 51 from 68 balls with six fours and shared in an 80 runs fourth wicket stand with Tevin Imlach who recorded his second List ‘A’ fifty.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 37 with a four and fours sixes before he fell with victory eight runs as Jamaican pacer Michail Powell had 2-37.

After a short delay due to a brief shower around mid-day CCC were asked to bat as the sun returned and Kirstan Kallicharran’s poor performance continued when he was clean bowled for duck by Clinton Pestano at 5-1 before Zavier Burton (7) edged Shepherd to Keeper Anthony Bramble to see the Students to 28-2.

Richards was looking good and pulled Shepherd and cover drove Pestano nicely for boundaries while Bidasee played a solid supporting role.

But with the score on 68-2 in the 15th over, Richards retired ill as Skipper Ramdin joined Bidasee and together batted sensibly; picking the gaps and running easy singles and twos as the Guyanese never allowed the batters to score quickly.

The pair, watched by very few fans, saw the 100 posted 23 overs before Bidasee fell to Veerasammy Permaul at 114-3 before Ramdin offered Gudakesh Motie an easy return catch as CCC slipped to 137-4.

The 150 came up the 35th over as Odain McCatty and Mathew Forde built a carefully constructed stand.

With San Fernando Hill in the distance and a Cancer walk in process around the Stadium, McCatty (16) was removed by Shepherd before Forde (12) fell to Sinclair as CCC lost two wickets for seven runs to leave the score on 170-6.

Romario Greaves (7) was dismissed by Sinclair, while Amari Goodridge (14) and Abhijai Mansingh were removed by the impressive Shepherd.

When Guyana began their reply under lights, Bramble launched into Michail Powell and smashed him past mid-on and over cover for consecutive boundaries in the second over.

Bramble, playing in T10 mode hit three fours in a nine-ball 13 before he edged to Ramdin behind the wicket as the nippy Powell made the breakthrough at 18-1 in 3.1 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer dispatched Powell for two brutal fours to mid-wicket before, trying to clear the square leg fence, was taken by Bidasee as Powell had the last laugh with the score on 33-2 in 5.3 overs.

The West Indies batter faced just 12 balls for nine and registered his third low score from as many matches.

Imlach joined Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who executed an imperious back punch past cover for four off Forde as the two looked good with Imlach, strong off his legs, whipping Powell for four.

The pair brought up the 50 in 10.5 overs before Chanderpaul fell to Greaves for 15 from 38 balls, to bring Johnson to the crease with his team on 56-3.

Imlach, with scores of 36 and 32 in his previous matches and his Captain batted confidently and took the score to 136-4 when Johnson who reached his 14th fifty at this level from 69 balls, edged Forde to the Keeper.

Imlach finally converted his 30s into a half-century from 84 balls this season and along with Rutherford added 63 for the fifth wicket before he departed and Imlach and Sinclair saw Guyana to an important win.

Tomorrow Guyana face the Windwards at their last Day/Night game at the Brian Lara Academy from 2 pm.