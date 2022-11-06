Police seize birds after murder suspect escapes again

Kaieteur News – Berbice police ranks on October 24 last, decided to seize four caged birds from a house in Canje Creek, Berbice, Region Six, after a man they were trying to catch for five years, slipped out of their hands, again.

Commander of Berbice, Shivpersaud Bacchus, told Kaieteur News on Thursday, that the suspect is wanted for the murder of a GuySuCo sluice worker that took place some five years ago. His ranks, he said, have been doing all they can to capture the man since then, but somehow he always manages to elude them.

“He always ducking and hiding”, Bacchus told Kaieteur News.

On October 24 last, ranks received information that the wanted man was hiding out at a house at Canje Creek.

They reportedly showed-up unexpectedly at the location while he was there, but according to Bacchus, the suspect saw his ranks first before they made their move.

“He jump through a window and run through some bushes”, Bacchus told Kaieteur News.

The commander related that he had advised his ranks not take the risk to pursue the suspect into the bushes.

“I does normally tell my ranks not to go through bushes and so because of gun traps, because it could be dangerous”, explained Bacchus.

The ranks were reportedly disappointed that they had lost the suspect again. In an attempt to lure him into a trap, they decided to remove four expensive cage birds from the house and some “weed” (marijuana) they had found.

Bacchus said that the items were lodged at the Reliance Police station. A day later, someone claiming to be the owner of the birds turned up at the station to claim them. Ranks, however, refused to hand over the birds, and the individual decided to accuse the ranks of stealing them from him in a news article published in another section of the media.

Bacchus however, told Kaieteur News that ranks explained to the man why the ranks removed the birds from the house and showed him a photo of the fugitive.

The man confirmed that the suspect was indeed at his house and ranks cautioned him that he can be charged for harbouring a fugitive.

Investigations are ongoing as the hunt continues for the suspect.