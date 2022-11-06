Fix de old before yuh build de new!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys glad fuh hear dem building seven new hospitals in Guyana. But dem boys worried as to where dem gan get dem doctors and nurses from fuh wuk in de new hospitals dem building.

De UK gobbling up we nurses. And dat start when yuh used to have to get visa fuh go deh. Now is visa-free travel and nuff of we nurses gan start fuh go up and look fuh wuk from tomorrow.

And we health system gan get weakened. But perhaps de government gat a plan. Dem boys done hear how dem gan train more nurses. But dem nurses nah gan want to work far away from home so deh gat to pick dem from near where de 7 new hospitals gan build.

De hospitals gan finish in time fuh de 2025 elections. Dat is what yuh call perfect timing.

But while dem building dese new hospitals and trying fuh find people fuh wuk in dem, what gan happen to dem existing hospitals. People still complaining about poor quality service.

Now we hear dat people nah gat fuh pay for CT scan. De people should never have had to pay. De old policy help dem private hospitals wah used to do de scan.

Dem boys hope dat all of dem regional hospitals gan now get working CT scans, X-ray machines and ultra-sound equipment. Dem hope dat de Georgetown Public Hospital gan get dem own MRI machine.

Before de government spend nuff money pon building new hospitals – and de private price tag fuh dem hospitals does be enormous, dem have to fix de present hospitals and health clinics. We did hear how dem bringing in people from mount Sinai fuh help dem. But dem boys nah see no improvement yet.

Talk half. Leff half