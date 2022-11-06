Exercises to help you gain weight

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Very often, one tends to think of weight loss when the term exercise comes up. However, exercise is also used as a method of weight gain for those looking to add on a few pounds.

As with weight loss, the correct diet along with these exercises can make the scale reflect exactly what you would like it to.

Push-ups

To perform this exercise, you will need no additional equipment. Simply get down on the ground with your face towards the floor and hands placed flat on the surface. Straighten your arms and legs, and lower your body, by bending your elbows, until your chest nearly reaches the floor. Pause then push yourself back up. Repeat.

Squats

Start by standing with your feet apart and make sure your toes are facing the front, rather than sideways. Next, bend your knees, and keep your hips back and you shift your body into a sitting position. Be sure to keep your heels and toes on the ground and your chest and shoulders back. After holding the position for just about three seconds, you can press into your heels, straighten those legs and return to a standing position. If you’re new to exercise, start off doing about 10 squats at a time. You may try other exercises and return to squatting to get about as many as you want in!

Tricep dips

Tricep Dips are a simple arm and back workout that you may practise at home to gain weight. You might be glad to hear that this exercise also requires no special equipment.

If you’ve got a bench at home, or a sturdy chair, you are going to need it. Sit at the edge of the bench (or chair) and grip the edges with your hands. Get out of the sitting position and slowly bring your hips to the ground. Keep your arms semi-flexed and elbows close to the body. Your legs should be slightly bent, resting on the heels.

When your butt nearly reaches the floor, your elbows should form a 90-degree angle. Maintain the pressure on your palms and return to your seated posture to complete the rep.

Bench press

For this exercise, you are going to need the barbell to help you build muscle mass. Start by lying back on a flat bench. Using a medium width grip (a grip that creates a 90-degree angle in the middle of the movement), lift the bar from the rack and hold it straight over you with your arms locked. This will be your starting position. One specialist recommends breathing in as you bring the weights towards your chest. After a brief pause, push the bar back to the starting position as you breathe out. Remember to focus on pushing the bar using your chest muscles and lock your arms and squeeze your chest in the contracted position at the top of the motion. It is recommended that the time to lower the weight should take about twice as long as raising it. When you’re done repeating the motion, replace the bar onto the rack.

Dumbbell overhead press

The dumbbell is one of my favourite training equipment because it’s so handy and gets the job done! A simple exercise you can try with a pair of weights is the overhead press if you are looking to gain some weight. This will not only help create strong back muscles but also help with your posture.

Now, stand with the dumbbells with your back straight and tall. Next, elevate the weights above your head in a smooth manner. Make sure your palms are facing the front. Once lifted, bend your elbows to bring the weights down so that your arms create a 90-degree angle. This is one rep.

Dead lifts

To perform dead lifts, you are going to need something to lift. You may do this with the barbell or dumbbell, if you please.

Begin by standing with your legs slightly apart with your dumbbells in each hand. Hold the equipment in front of you with your palms facing your body. Slightly bend your knees, then begin to lower the dumbbells towards the ground. To maintain proper form in doing this, keep your back straight and shoulders locked instead of leaning forward.

Only your waist should be lowered as you take the dumbbells slowly to the ground at a depth that is comfortable to you. While keeping your back straight, return to your standing position.

Go on! Exercise! Feel the thrill…Enjoy the results!