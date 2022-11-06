Benefits of Local Government Elections

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Local Government has a number of operational areas. Local Government authorities such as Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) provide a number of services. Many of these areas are crucial to cohabitating in a healthy and safe communal space.

According to local government specialist and opposition-nominated Guyana Elections Commission GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander, this is the reason why it is equally crucial that persons give a significant amount of consideration to whom they will elect to represent them and the communities to the level of the RDCs and NDCs during the holding of a Local Government Elections (LGE).

Alexander told Kaieteur News that many councilLors are voted in to represent citizens in areas such as garbage collection, sanitization, erecting of structures, implementing adequate drainage, and mobilizing the overall development of the community. He stressed that once elected, NDCs and RDCs can either implement policies and projects which will make their communities better or worse.

He said, “Voting in elections gives the voters the opportunity to elect persons who can best undertake and be answerable for those operations in their interest.”

Additionally, Alexander noted that local government representatives are not providing the services which other agencies are providing.

“For those activities, they have to generate revenue. This they do through property taxes and other fees etc. The RDCs and NDCs also get a government subvention to assist with carrying out its functions.”

Additionally, he said the LGEs provide a means of bridging the community and persons elected to serve them. Community members are not placed at the inconvenience of having to go through an oftentimes lengthy process to meet with Ministers and other Government officials; community residents can easily interface the RDC or NDC representatives to have their questions answered and issues resolved.

Meanwhile, it was pointed out that LGE strengthen the democratic process since people will get to elect their own representatives, and get the opportunity to at least have a greater say in the communities and municipalities.

Under the LGE system of governance, citizens are empowered to basically handle their own problems at a community level. Below are some additional points on how participating in the LGEs can be beneficial to you.

.LGEs help to foster greater unity and cooperation as people in each municipality and NDC will have a greater say in the governance of their respective communities.

.Local Government Elections also have a role in helping to build trust among various ethnic groups, where everyone will feel respected, as they will become an integral part of the decision-making process.

.LGEs also can boost national security as greater unity in neighbourhoods will lead to a more cohesive approach to tackling crime.

.They will help to promote greater accountability as elected representatives will have to answer directly to the people in their immediate communities.

.Under the LGE system, citizens are involved in building local communities –. Community reps can take advantage of the talent that resides in various organizations and political parties.

.The LGEs also give citizens a chance to help develop leadership skills, especially those who are involved in leading their local communities. These skills, once developed, can then be transferred or utilized at the national level to move the country forward.