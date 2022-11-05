Wakenaam Royals look to salvage pride as Seeraj Bhimsain U19 tourney concludes today

Kaieteur News – Wakenaam Royals will look salvage some pride when the face Wakenaam Strikers in the final match of the Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tournament today at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Wakenaam Strikers lead the three-match series 2-0. Action commences at 10:00hrs.

According to Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Nazeer Mohamed, the competition started with four teams, but due to the lengthy delay due to rain, some players had passed the required age. He added that the WCC had since decided to continue to tournament with two teams playing a 3-match series.

Teams; Wakenaam Royals- Mohandass Surujpaul ( C ), Shahid Mohamed, Gladewin Henry, Trivel Evans, Tikeshwar Nankoo, Bhomeshwar Lall, Justin Dowlin, Mahase Ramnarine, Mikel Retemiah, Bumeshwar Ramkissoon, Jonathan Barry and Kemol Harackram.

Wakenaam Strikers- Ravy Nandalall ( C ), Ramesh Ramnarine, Toshall Surujpaul, Nazam Mohamed, Kumesh Sudin, Tomesh Persaud, Aarav Sukram, Amir Khan, Vinesh Ramnarine, Golcharran Chulai and Varun Pooran.