Vishnu Bisram for New Delhi

Dear Editor,

The Vishnu for High Commissioner to India battalion is on the move. I am pondering how to go about this in a kindly way so as to not to offend, while making my point(s). The best approach is to list his pluses and minuses, so off I go; not to India, but towards what works.

I give the back of my hand to that part of Dr. Bisram not being a Diplomat by training or history. Since when has that been a criterion of meaning and standing, one that helps in the actual decision-making? Will Guyanese be honest for once, please? The man, the writer, the public contributor, the streetwalker, the gladhander, and the ubiquitous professor of assorted arts all stand him good stead- he has been the best ambassador for the PPP since Noah was a toddler. And when all that is said and contemplated, he still has a few aces left in his arsenal of, er, recommendations. I may ruffle the sensitivities of this Guyanese brother a shade, but I think he will understand, and expect no less from a character like me.

The first unbeatable card up his sleeve is that Dr. Bisram is a PPP man through and through, and all the way to the whites of his eyes. I acknowledge that he has done his best to camouflage his political and other fundamentalisms, but his slip and pen and tongue shows ever so frequently. He can’t hide, though he has attempted to run from this shadow of his. Why bother, brother? If one is a PPP man or a PNC one, then there is the assurance of broad, stout company. There are worst things in this life, though I am yet to come across them. What else is there, unless one likes the poisoned slings and arrows that is the lot of the outsider trapped in the middle, who gets crushed by the pincers of both sides. I can attest to the beauties and fragrances of that barren shoal. But Dr. Bisram is on the best of possible grounds, a known loyalist, a proven commodity, a trusted fellow traveler. The latter should not be mistaken for communistic tendencies, simply one who is a true believer.

The second matchless ace in Dr. Bisram’s scabbard is that he is an Indianist right across the board, and does little to disguise that calling, that stirring. Bless his democratic, altruistic soul. It is why I believe that he would be right at home on the banks of the Ganges or Brahmaputra, or wherever New Delhi may be perched, if it is so. A man of Vishnu Bisram’s known inclinations and fascinations would be most welcomed by the likes of Narendra Modi and LK Advani. For, since I am left with no choice but truth, I must bite the bitter bullet. Dr. Bisram is Hindu to the nth degree, and of that he is most proud, though somewhat mutedly and not rabidly so. He would be the right man at the right time in New Delhi, where for Modi over 100 million Muslims don’t exist, and because they do, they shouldn’t. As for the other untouchables of India, Dr. Bisram has had long practice right here in Guyana in that he has been compelled by political leanings to deal with the PNC, and hasn’t done so well in that tumultuous aisle. Now I regret if I have offended both Dr. Bisram and His Excellency, India’s High Commissioner to Guyana. I assure them that it is not personal or poisonous; simply the contrarian streak inside coming to the fore. The underdog is my kind of dog. Thus, I think everyone should see why I have ‘no objection’ to the name of Dr. Vishnu Bisram being pulled out of the hat by his friends and allies, and thrown into the High Commissioner’s ring. I like this highly scientific process, this kind of natural selection practice.

But, Editor, I favor the appointment of Dr. Bisram for one other reason. He is not the kind of man, I believe, who would assault a woman, or kick a dog. He may be capable of many other less than illustrious things, but of those two, my last dollar is on him to be in control of himself and do the right thing. Hello, Excellency. All rise! What a country! Guyana, not India.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall