Seventeen-year-old in custody following Charity hit and run accident

Kaieteur News – A seventeen-year-old resident from Charity on the Essequibo Coast is now in police custody, following an alleged hit and run accident in the Charity Extension Scheme last Thursday night. The suspect, according to police, has been identified as Adon Da Silva, of Lot 621, Charity Extension Scheme on the Essequibo Coast. The victim has been identified as thirty-six-year-old Manniram Sooklall, a Labourer, of lot 403 Charity Extension Scheme.

Kaieteur News was told that the incident occurred at around 19:00hrs last Thursday Night. At the time of the collision, the seventeen-year-old was riding an ATV bike along the Charity Extension Scheme Access Road at an alleged fast rate of speed. The teen claimed to have run over something and upon close inspection, he realized that it was a man. Upon seeing the man lying motionless, the teen reportedly panicked and drove off.

The unconscious man was picked up by police and taken to the Charity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a Doctor. Kaieteur News managed to speak to the now deceased man’s sister-in-law, who is believed to be an eyewitness to the incident. She told this publication that at the time of the accident, Sooklall had just crossed his bridge and was standing on the edge of the road.

She told Kaieteur News, “Yesterday afternoon, I hear my brother-in-law [now deceased] calling for my husband. Now while I coming out to see what is it he want, I see this motorbike coming down the road fast fast. So I pull in the corner cause I know they does normally ride speed all over the scheme.” She added, “I see the bike make one thing and sway in the corner and run over the man. After he hit the guy down, he come back, rev up the bike and ride off.”

Based on information filtered to Kaieteur News, Sooklall appears to have suffered severe head injuries. His body is presently at the Charity Mortuary where it awaits a postmortem examination. The teen rider, on the other hand, was reportedly taken into custody and is assisting with investigations according to the police.