Pee Wee semifinalists to be confirmed; Under-18 League to end

Petra Tournaments to entertain the weekend…

– MVP Sports Futsal prelims conclude tonight

Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation has three intriguing tournaments lined up for the weekend with two of the events scheduled to unfold today, November 5, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground and National Gymnasium.

In the morning hours, the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Football Tournament commences its card which includes the quarterfinal stage, while later this evening, the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament concludes its preliminary rounds.

On Sunday, the much anticipated GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 League wraps up with its final two matches at the MoE Ground.

For the Courts Pee Wee Tournament, the day beings at 11:30 hrs with two matches scheduled to be contested. Tucville and COLAACO battle for 15th and 16th while Craig Primary and Timehri go head to head for 13th and 14th.

At 12:20 hrs, Smith’s Memorial and Winfer Gardens compete for 11th and 12th while Den Amstel and Mocha collide in a match to decide 9th and 10th.

The first two quarterfinal encounters to be simultaneously contested starts at 13:10 hrs. Soesdyke and Enterprise are pegged to face each other, while West Ruimveldt and North Georgetown lock horns to see who advances.

In the other two quarterfinal matches to be played from 14:00 hrs, Marian Academy will challenge Ann’s Grove, while St Pius take on Redeemer.

Meanwhile, the action in the Gymnasium commences at 18:30 hrs with the Women’s Division of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament. Fruta Conquerors take on Herstelling first followed by Santos versus GT Panthers from 19:10 hrs. At 19:50 hrs, GDF will meet Tiger Bay, while Police face Avocado Ballers from 20:20 hrs.

Following the first round of matches, GDF and Fruta Conquerors lead Group A with three points each, ahead of Herstelling and Tiger Bay, who they defeated, respectively.

In the Men’s Division, Tiger Bay and Mocha Family get the ball rolling then Sophia lock horns with Campbellville from 21:15 hrs. Bent Street and BV collide from 22:00 hrs while Back Circle take on Vengy FC at 22:45 hrs.

The evening’s last two encounters commence at 22:30 hrs and 00:15 hrs as Sparta battle Stabroek Ballers and Gold is Money clash with Future Stars, respectively.

On the points table, Sparta and Stabroek Ballers command Group A with four points each while Bent Street (2) and BV Team Cruel (0) are third and fourth, respectively. Gold is Money (6) lead Group B ahead of Future Stars (6), Tiger Bay (0) and Mocha Family (0).

Back Circle lead Group C with six points while Sophia is second on three points, Campbellville (3) is third and Vengy FC have yet to acquire a point.

The preliminary rounds in both Divisions are expected to conclude tonight.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League climaxes with a battle between the potential winners, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School and Golden Grove Secondary School.

Their final battle commences at 18:00 hrs in a double header which features President’s College and Cummings Lodge clashing in the tournament’s penultimate game from 16:00 hrs, at the MoE Ground.