Keevin Allicock is main event at Shoba’s Promotions New Chapter Boxing tonight at Eve Leary

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Shoba Da Silva, the wife of WBL Junior Lightweight Champion, Policeman Stephan DaSilva is stepping up as Boxing Promoter and will stage her first Card this Evening at the Police Sports Club Ground Eve Leary.

The 10 bout Card is scheduled to commence at 6PM but the gates will be opened from 4PM with Olympian Keevin Allicock representing Forgotten Youths Foundation (FYF) matches Gloves with Joel Williamson of Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) in the main Event in 57-60 KG division.

Presold Ticket cost $1000 while Tickets can also be bought at the gate.

The first female Boxing promoter in Guyana confirmed the gyms participating are FYF GYM, RHJ Gym from Berbice, Police Boxing Gym and Republican Boxing Gym.

The fights will be streamed live on social media.

“In my opinion this card will revolutionize amateur boxing for Guyana because I will be introducing Guyana first ever amateur belts,” continued Shoba who is also a mother.

“The greatest help I have received so far is from Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and Boxing Coach Sebert Blake, while some of my sponsors are New Hope Service Station, Guyson’s engineering, Buster distributors, Nar Poultry and Kissoonpaul Trucking Service,” informed Shoba, who encouraged everyone to come with their team and support a night to remember because the stakes are high unlike ever before.

The Weigh-in was done at the Upper Level of the Police Sports Club yesterday and the fights carded for tonight are:

1st match (49-52 kg)

Deron Williams (Police) vs Ryan Persaud (REP)

2nd match (63.5-67 kg)

Shamar Halley (FYF) vs Clifton Graham (Police)

3th match (57-60 kg) Richard Howard (FYF) vs Andrea Bess (R.H.J)

4th Match (57-60 kg)

Patrick Harvey (FYF) vs Kelvin Ramchardson (REP)

5th match (63.5-67 kg)

Donovan Richardson (Police) vs Jahmal Eastman (R.H.J)

6th match (67-71 kg)

Mark Carwford (FYF) vs Emmanuel Sancho (Police)

7th match (75-80 kg)

Brian Harris (FYF) vs Corwin Danjon (Police)

8th match (92 kg)

Shaquel Diamond (FYF) vs Bryan Leitch (REP)

9th match (57-60 kg)

Dexter Wray (Police) vs Anthony Patterson (REP)

10th match (57-60 kg)

Keevin Allicock (FYF) vs Joel Williamson (R.H.J)