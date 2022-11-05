Is Nicollette Fernandes genuinely concerned, or merely ambitious?

Dear Editor,

I wish to ask why Nicollette Fernandes is only speaking out now, when she is almost at the end of her playing career. Is she preparing herself for a now lucrative role in sports administration by finally exposing the very people that she rode with all these years? Most of the sports administrators in this country have been in their positions for many, many years – even decades. Their method of thinking would have been the same all this time. So why was Fernandes quiet for so long?

She is not a ‘small fry’ in the sports world, she is known internationally and plied her trade all over the globe. Her voice would have been heard then as it is being heard now. Sports Administrators are handsomely compensated when they attend sporting events. One can easily Google the per diem that these officials receive from the IOC when they attend the Olympics. They make more than the athletes, and some teams consist of more officials than athletes. However, I am skeptical about the motives of Fernandes at this time. I also have a feeling that her letter may have been drafted by a Lawyer, if you catch my drift.

I am kindly asking the ‘Gildarie/Kissoon Show’ to invite Fernandes to get her to speak to the nation. Then we will be able to figure out if she actually authored that letter. Usually, a person writes the way they speak.

Rahman Mohammed