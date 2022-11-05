Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Nov 05, 2022 Sports

…Will play Ecuador, Haiti today to advance

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) 

Kaieteur News – It was exactly the start Delroy James, Shelroy Thomas and Nikkoloi Smith wanted when they defeated Aruba 20-14 yesterday in their opening game of the Men’s Qualifying round of this year’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament in Miami, Florida.

Gordon James goes hard to the rim during Guyana’s clash with Aruba.

With only one team advancing to the Main Draw of the tournament, the Guyanese men set a must-win target for their three matches in the qualifiers.

Aruba was their first match and after racing to 4-0 to start the game, Guyana showed that they meant business.

James took control of the glass early in the game and allowed Smith and Thomas to provide the team’s scoring.

The former pro-baller and Bridgeport University standout forward had several blocks in the game which proved timely, especially after Aruba gained some grounds and had a six-point lead over Guyana.

With no substituting available since the team’s fourth player, Delroy James was not available for yesterday’s game, the men from Guyana fell behind as Aruba made steady rotation of their players.

Basketball’s shortest format is known for its fast pace, and with Thomas and Smith being the two quickest players in local basketball, they felt right at home.

Gordon James, Nikkoloi Smith and Shelroy Thomas.

They regrouped using the time outs available in the game, Guyana produced on both the offensive and defensive side of the game.

Guyana, while piling on the points, restricted Aruba from scoring and held on for the win.

After the game, Thomas said getting the first win was important to the team, adding, “The experience that we gained from this game will definitely transfer to the next game and the mistakes we can clean up in the next game going forward.”

With Delroy James, the team’s most experienced player joining the side from today, Thomas pointed to some adjustments, “We can push ourselves knowing that we have somebody that can come on and put in minutes, so I think that’s just a boost for us in terms of fitness.”

 

Thomas, who was the MVP for the last 3×3 tournament in Guyana, believes that the current team on show in Miami has what it takes to go all the way.

Shelroy Thomas excited the crowd with his all-round game against Aruba.

With only one team advancing from the qualifiers, Guyana will need to finish on top for a chance to face Canada and Mexico in Group C of the Main Draw which will also be played today.

