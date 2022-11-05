Guyana to be represented at XXVI Pan-Am Archery Championships

Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana has been growing and expanding throughout Guyana, with the aim of putting Guyana on the map through the sport of Archery, since it is an Olympic sport.
The Secretary-General, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, recently shared some very exciting news which revealed that two of their members, Wayne DeAbreu and Devin Permaul, will be participating in the XXVI Pan-American and fifth Para Pan-American Archery Championships.
The event which is scheduled for Santiago, Chile, from November 21 – 27, is a World Ranking Event and will be the main Qualifier Tournament for the Santiago 2023 Pan-American and Para Pan-American Games.
Bernardo O´Higgins National Military Academy in Las Condes County in their capital city, Santiago, has already been identified as the location for the games.
McKinnon expressed thanks to the Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson, and the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their assistance to Archery Guyana.
