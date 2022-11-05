Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to be represented at XXVI Pan-Am Archery Championships

Nov 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana has been growing and expanding throughout Guyana, with the aim of putting Guyana on the map through the sport of Archery, since it is an Olympic sport.

Devin Permaul (left) and Wayne DeAbreu.

The Secretary-General, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, recently shared some very exciting news which revealed that two of their members, Wayne DeAbreu and Devin Permaul, will be participating in the XXVI Pan-American and fifth Para Pan-American Archery Championships.

The event which is scheduled for Santiago, Chile, from November 21 – 27, is a World Ranking Event and will be the main Qualifier Tournament for the Santiago 2023 Pan-American and Para Pan-American Games.

Bernardo O´Higgins National Military Academy in Las Condes County in their capital city, Santiago, has already been identified as the location for the games.

McKinnon expressed thanks to the Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson, and the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their assistance to Archery Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Nov 05, 2022

…Will play Ecuador, Haiti today to advance By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil)  Kaieteur News – It was exactly the start Delroy James, Shelroy Thomas and...
Read More
Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA...

Nov 05, 2022

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

Nov 05, 2022

Wakenaam Royals look to salvage pride as Seeraj Bhimsain U19 tourney concludes today

Wakenaam Royals look to salvage pride as Seeraj...

Nov 05, 2022

Pee Wee semifinalists to be confirmed; Under-18 League to end

Pee Wee semifinalists to be confirmed; Under-18...

Nov 05, 2022

Barima Waini FA Interim Committee Namilco U17 tourney starts in Matarkai Sub-Region today

Barima Waini FA Interim Committee Namilco U17...

Nov 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A civil remedy exists

    Kaieteur News – Many years ago – more than a decade or so – a man was accused of murder. He was arrested for the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]