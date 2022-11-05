Govt. to spend over $200M to clean 58 drainage channels in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – In maintaining the drainage infrastructure around the Capital City, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is looking to spend over $200 million on manual maintenance (MM) cleaning, of a total of 58 drainage channels next year.

This is according to a recent invitation for bids (IFB) advertised by the Ministry of Agriculture, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

On Wednesday, the Hydrometeorological Office had announced its prediction of increased rainfall for the next three months, starting from Mid-November 2022 until January 2023.

The Hydromet Office, in a release, noted that the period identified represents the country’s secondary rainfall period, while noting that it will be augmented by persistent La Nina conditions.

Regions One to Eight and Region 10 are expected to experience increased water levels in conservancies, reservoirs and inland rivers, with a high risk of flooding. Region Nine is, however, expected to experience a dry spell though the Region can expect more than the normal number of rainy days during the identified period the Office stated.

Regions One, Two, Three, Seven and the northern parts of Region Eight, the statement noted are projected to have the highest amounts of rainfall, adding that concerns are increasing for Regions Four and Five. The Hydromet Office said too that the northern Regions can expect to have very wet spells within seven days, with dry spells likely to occur in early November and late January.

As the upcoming wet season approaches, the Hydromet Office said, continued maintenance of drainage infrastructure is essential to addressing possible flooding issues.

According to the Ministry’s public notice, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority is inviting suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the project, ‘Manual Monthly Maintenance (MMM) Cleaning 2023 of Drainage and Irrigation Channels within Georgetown, Demerara Mahaica, Region Four: Lots 1-58).’ These works according to a total amount of its engineer estimate, is to cost $278,919,380.

As highlighted in the invitation, some of the places in the city where cleaning of the drains, canals and alleyways would take place are, Bel Air Springs, Dennis Street, Hadfield Street, Middleton and Lamaha Street within Kitty, Lamaha Springs, Lamaha Street canal, North Road, South and North Ruimveldt, South Road, Tucville, Vlissengen Road, within East Ruimveldt and Guyhoc Gardens, within Avenue of the Republic, Carifesta Avenue, Church Street, South Ruimveldt Alleyways from David Rose Street to El Dorado, Downer Canal to Ogle Crossing, Durban Park, Houston, bordering of Le Repentir Cemetery, New Haven, Princess Street, Sussex Street, Thomas Lands, bordering UG Turkeyen, West Ruimveldt, Cummings Lodge, alleyways within Stevedore Housing Scheme, Harpy Drive and La Penitence.

Bids for these projects are expected to open on November 22, 2022 at the Ministry’s Office, Regent and Vlissengen Roads.