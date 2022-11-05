Footage from Ashmin’s building missing, computers wiped clean – GECOM CEO

– Employee named in flash drive scandal still on the job

Kaieteur News – The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections on Friday commenced with the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vishnu Persaud, being the first to take the stand.

For the 2020 elections, the polls for Region Four were tabulated at Ashmin’s building, which is located at Hadfield and High Streets, Georgetown. Housed at that building was the Office of Region Four (Demerara –Mahaica) , Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

During his testimony, Persaud was asked if he is aware of security footage from inside of Ashmin’s building during the elections period. The Chief Elections Officer responded that even though he has the responsibility to keep track of all the records of GECOM – he has no knowledge of the security footage from inside Ashmin’s building.

He said, “No I am not aware that any such footage is available. In fact, I did enquire and I was informed that the cameras were installed in that building on the instructions of the former Chief Elections Officer, and that might have been done by a private service provider.”

“Nobody seems to know when the cameras were removed nor where the footage might be, and in terms of records, may I venture, when I assumed office the computers which should have had information or could have had information in that regard were wiped clean,” the Chief Elections Officer added.

Persaud assumed office in December 2021, months after his predecessor Keith Lowenfield was terminated.

Kaieteur News had reported that electoral fraud charges were brought against, Keith Lowenfield, Clairmont Mingo, former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Roxanne Myers, GECOM’s Information Technology Officer, Enrique Livan and GECOM Clerks, Michelle Miller, Sheffern February and Denise Bab-Cummings.

Notably, Livan who was named in a USB flash drive scandal surrounding the tabulations of votes that happened on March 5, 2020, was slapped with one fraud charge. During Persaud’s testimony he revealed that Livan continues to be employed with GECOM.

Also to testify at the COI was Edgar Thomas, Commander of Regional Division 4A during the 2020 elections. Thomas testimony was centered on the incidents that occurred at the Ashmin’s building.

The CoI is being conducted by Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John, who is the Chairman of the Inquiry as well as former Chancellor of the Judiciary (Guyana), Carl Singh and High Court Judge (Belize) and former Justice of Appeal (ag) in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Godfrey P. Smith.

The Commission is tasked with determining what attempts, if any, were made to obstruct, frustrate, subvert and prevent the counting, ascertainment and tabulation of votes polled and a declaration of the true results of Electoral District No. 4 as prescribed by the Law. They will also enquire into the conduct of the Chief Elections Officer and other Election Officials.