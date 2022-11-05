Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

EBDCA T10 bowls off today

Nov 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association T10 tournament is set to commence today at two venues.

The tournament involves 16 teams and will be played on a knockout basis.

Executive of the EBDCA and representatives of the teams with sponsors.

In the first round fixtures at Farm, Silverbullet will play Laluni, Sandpipers, will face Herstelling B, and Providence will tackle Herstelling A.

At YMCA, Eccles will take on Continental, Patricia will face Farm and Meadow Bank will play Peter’s Hall.

The competition is being sponsored by Camille’s Academy, S. Gobin Sawmill, Superior Woods, Rubis Soesdyke, Naila D Investment INC., C. Deokie and Sons, Construction, R. Persaud Sawmill and Lumber Yard, Fllor It, Davo Lumber Yard and Sophie Gift Centre.

The EBDCA has extended gratitude to its sponsors and wish the teams well.

