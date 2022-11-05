Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

 Eat within yuh means!

Nov 05, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some people like to tek odder people success and mek dem problem. Wan man ask he followers wah is dem problem.  One of dem reply how she concern about de $70,000  steak. Now why would she be worried about what people gan pay fuh fine dining. If she can’t afford fuh go to de place dat is she problem. Dem wah can afford gan go and some of dem gan go and put up picture put Facebook and Tik Tok just fuh show off how dem can afford fine dining.  But if you can’t afford to go, you should not envy somebody wah gat de means fuh go. People mek dem money and dem muss be free fuh spend it on what dem like. If you can’t afford de steak yuh could try something cheaper or rather try somewhere cheaper.

Deh gat places weh de steak far cheaper.  As wan man talk, de fancy food does go in and it does come out. No matter how rich or poor we are, deh gat a place weh de food does pass out. So nah mek people success your problem. Bear yuh chafe till yuh could do better.  Right now betterment looking far away. No amount of salary increases gan solve de cost of living problem. De more money de government and de private sector pay dem employees, de more dem vendors gan increase de price of food.  Chicken is the poor man food fuh Christmas Day. But it nah look as if poor people gan even afford to buy chicken fuh Christmas, much less fuh worry about de price of steak.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Nov 05, 2022

…Will play Ecuador, Haiti today to advance By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil)  Kaieteur News – It was exactly the start Delroy James, Shelroy Thomas and...
Read More
Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA...

Nov 05, 2022

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

Nov 05, 2022

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA...

Nov 04, 2022

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Nov 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A civil remedy exists

    Kaieteur News – Many years ago – more than a decade or so – a man was accused of murder. He was arrested for the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]