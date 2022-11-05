Eat within yuh means!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some people like to tek odder people success and mek dem problem. Wan man ask he followers wah is dem problem. One of dem reply how she concern about de $70,000 steak. Now why would she be worried about what people gan pay fuh fine dining. If she can’t afford fuh go to de place dat is she problem. Dem wah can afford gan go and some of dem gan go and put up picture put Facebook and Tik Tok just fuh show off how dem can afford fine dining. But if you can’t afford to go, you should not envy somebody wah gat de means fuh go. People mek dem money and dem muss be free fuh spend it on what dem like. If you can’t afford de steak yuh could try something cheaper or rather try somewhere cheaper.

Deh gat places weh de steak far cheaper. As wan man talk, de fancy food does go in and it does come out. No matter how rich or poor we are, deh gat a place weh de food does pass out. So nah mek people success your problem. Bear yuh chafe till yuh could do better. Right now betterment looking far away. No amount of salary increases gan solve de cost of living problem. De more money de government and de private sector pay dem employees, de more dem vendors gan increase de price of food. Chicken is the poor man food fuh Christmas Day. But it nah look as if poor people gan even afford to buy chicken fuh Christmas, much less fuh worry about de price of steak.

Talk half. Leff half.