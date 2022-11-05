CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel yesterday named the West Indies Women’s U19 squad for the upcoming tour of India. The players for the T20 matches were selected after trial matches in Trinidad.
Ashmini Munisar has been named as captain of the 15-member squad with Trishan Holder as vice captain. They will be under the guidance of Head Coach Steve Liburd. Munisar is an allrounder who led the team when West Indies U19 played against USA Women’s U19 in Fort Lauderdale in August. Holder is a top-order batter who was a member of the Barbados team at the Commonwealth Games playing matches against Pakistan, Australia and India.
FULL SQUAD: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Trishan Holder (vice captain), Asabi Callendar, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KDJazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott and Kate Wilmott.
MATCH SCHEDULE
Sunday, 13 November – vs India ‘A’ at Vizag (9am)
Tuesday, 15 November – vs Sri Lanka at Vizag (9am)
Thursday, 17 November – vs Sri Lanka at Vizag (1pm)
Saturday, 19 November – Final at Vizag (1pm)
Tuesday, 22 November – vs New Zealand at Mumbai (1pm)
Thursday, 24 November – vs New Zealand at Mumbai (1pm)
