Latest update November 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

Nov 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel yesterday named the West Indies Women’s U19 squad for the upcoming tour of India. The players for the T20 matches were selected after trial matches in Trinidad.

The West Indies women’s Under-19 squad pose for a photo.  (CWI)

Ashmini Munisar has been named as captain of the 15-member squad with Trishan Holder as vice captain. They will be under the guidance of Head Coach Steve Liburd. Munisar is an allrounder who led the team when West Indies U19 played against USA Women’s U19 in Fort Lauderdale in August. Holder is a top-order batter who was a member of the Barbados team at the Commonwealth Games playing matches against Pakistan, Australia and India.

FULL SQUAD: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Trishan Holder (vice captain), Asabi Callendar, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KDJazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott and Kate Wilmott.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Sunday, 13 November – vs India ‘A’ at Vizag (9am)

Tuesday, 15 November – vs Sri Lanka at Vizag (9am)

Thursday, 17 November – vs Sri Lanka at Vizag (1pm)

Saturday, 19 November – Final at Vizag (1pm)

Tuesday, 22 November – vs New Zealand at Mumbai (1pm)

Thursday, 24 November – vs New Zealand at Mumbai (1pm)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Guyanese men open FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup with win over Aruba

Nov 05, 2022

…Will play Ecuador, Haiti today to advance By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil)  Kaieteur News – It was exactly the start Delroy James, Shelroy Thomas and...
Read More
Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Guyana out of women’s tournament at FIBA...

Nov 05, 2022

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

CWI names U19 Squad for India tour

Nov 05, 2022

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA...

Nov 04, 2022

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Nov 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A civil remedy exists

    Kaieteur News – Many years ago – more than a decade or so – a man was accused of murder. He was arrested for the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]